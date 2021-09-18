The list of dignitaries coming to the Scuppernong River Festival is growing.
Earlier this week, the River Festival committee announced Taylor Loyd, the Rhododendron Queen, will be visiting the festival.
Loyd joins Miss North Carolina Carli Batson amongst the queens who will be attending the Scuppernong River Festival, which is slated on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“The festival is excited to welcome Miss Loyd and Miss Batson to this year’s event,” said Columbia Town Manager Rhett White, who serves on the festival committee.
Miss Loyd, who is a native of Mooresville, will be a special guest and entertainer at the festival. She is a representative of the N.C. Rhododendron Festival, which has been hosted in Bakersville for the past 70 years.
A junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Miss Loyd is majoring in vocal performance and psychology. She is a UNC Music Ambassador, and founded the nonprofit corporation Healing Hearts for the Arts, which focuses on music and art therapy for at-risk youth.
The Rhododendron Queen travels across the United States to promote Western North Carolina tourism, craft and recreation.
The announcement about Miss Loyd comes a week after a similar statement indicating Miss Batson would be attending the festival.
Miss Batson was crowned as the 83rd Miss North Carolina in June of this year. She is a native of Wilmington and a student at Appalachian State University where she is pursuing a degree in communications with a minor in theater.
During her reign, Miss Batson will focus on raising funds for performing arts venues and financially challenged performers affected by the pandemic.
The Scuppernong River Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 with a parade and promises a day full of activities and entertainment.
The festival committee is currently accepting applications from food vendors. There are also spaces available for arts, crafts and merchandise vendors.
For more information, call 252-796-2781 or access the vendor information and application at townofcolumbianc.com.