...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
If you ask any random person about what they expect to find in a library, I’d be willing to bet that the number one answer would be books.
But, while most of our collection does consist of books, there are multiple other forms of media available here at the Tyrrell County Public Library for our patrons to enjoy.
DVDs are probably our second-most popular item of which we have thousands available for checkout. We have everything from popular movies and TV shows to some of the more obscure art films and foreign cinema. If you’re into movies or television at all we have more than enough to satiate a viewers’ appetite.
But maybe you’re looking for something a little more interactive? We’ve got you covered there too. We’ve recently acquired Playstation 4, X-Box One and Nintendo Switch videogames.
Our collection has started strong with some popular franchises such as Mario, Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Arkham Asylum among others.
These also go hand in hand with our board game collection for our patrons who prefer a more tactile experience that can be shared with friends. If you’re into gaming keep an eye on us because we’re planning some fun activities during International Games Month; that’ll be coming up in November.
If you’re wanting to get caught up on the news, we have lots of different ways to access it at the library. We have computers available to our patrons all day long, making it easy for you to come in and keep up to date on the weather or type up a document that you need to work on.
If you’re interested in another way of getting your hands on a newspaper, we have those available to read as well. Our adult section features multiple different publications, including what you have in your hands at this very moment, the Chowan Herald!
Come check out our news rack and you’ll be able to enjoy magazines as well.
Perhaps one of our greatest assets is our programming. Every month we fill out our schedule with a diverse set of activities to engage as many patrons as possible.
Through our programming we try to take advantage of the multitude of resources available at the library and highlight what makes them special.
During this week we’ve been celebrating the freedom to read by highlighting books in our collection that have been challenged or banned across the United States. So, make sure to visit before the end of this week to enjoy some games and activities that recognize those stories!
Make sure to mark your calendar for more of our upcoming events:
• Film Club every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.;
• HeroClix on Saturday Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 pm;
• Whatcha Reading Book Club Sept. 26 at 4 p.m., for grades 5-10.
Check out the new media at Tyrrell County Public Library:
Children’s Books
‘The Berenstain Bears Meet Bigpaw: A Thanksgiving Story’ by Mike Berenstain
‘Fair is Fair (Berenstain Bears Gifts of the Spirit)’ by Mike Berenstain
‘Scooby’s Scary Christmas!’ by Lee Howard
‘Pete the Cat Plays Hide-and-Seek’ by James Dean
‘National Geographic Readers: Hedgehogs’ by Mary Quattlebaum
‘A Backyard Pet’ by Doreen Cronin
Juvenile Book
‘The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress’ by Max Brallier
Adult Books
‘An Affair of Spies’ by Ronald H. Balson
‘Lessons’ by Ian McEwan
‘Drunk on Love’ by Jasmine Guillory
‘The Viper’ by J.R. Ward
‘The Girl Who Survived’ by Lisa Jackson
‘The Wrong Victim’ by Allison Brennan
‘Other Birds’ by Sarah Addison Allen
Jared Sexton, Ashley Johnson and Lynda Mastronardo are Assistant Librarians for the Tyrrell County Public Library.