...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
At the Tyrrell County Library, we had our first Cricut Maker 3 Program. The Cricut Maker 3 is an electronic cutting machine that can be used on over 300 materials.
The smart tool system enables you to switch out 13 different tools to cut, draw, score, deboss, engrave and foil a variety of materials. There are also different presses you can use to bind materials to different objects.
Most recently, we used the mug press for our Cricut Maker 3 Program. Patrons were able to choose a design and customize a mug. We will be offering more Cricut Programs in the future so keep an eye on our Facebook page.
Check out these colorful designs.
Coming up this month, our Film Club will be getting ready for the Oscars. On Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7 at 5 p.m. you can come to the Tyrrell County Library and enjoy a film that has been nominated for an Oscar.
Check out our Facebook pages to see the films we will be showing. The 95th Academy Awards will be on ABC, Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Also, coming up this month is our Adult Book Club sponsored by North Carolina Humanities’ North Carolina Reads. North Carolina Humanities’ North Carolina Reads is a statewide book club exploring issues of racial, social and gender equality and the history and culture of North Carolina.