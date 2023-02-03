NK Cups
At the Tyrrell County Library, we had our first Cricut Maker 3 Program. The Cricut Maker 3 is an electronic cutting machine that can be used on over 300 materials.

The smart tool system enables you to switch out 13 different tools to cut, draw, score, deboss, engrave and foil a variety of materials. There are also different presses you can use to bind materials to different objects.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.