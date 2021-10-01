This week marks the 39th celebration of National Banned Book Week.
Coincidentally, October also marks the 39th anniversary of the opening of the Tyrrell County Public Library at its current location.
To celebrate this special event, our Library has a display of banned books with a little history as to why the book was banned or challenged. We are also distributing Banned Book Bingo Cards where you can check off which banned books you have read!
So, why did Banned Book Week start 39 years ago in 1982? Well, it was a response from librarians and first amendment activists to the banning of a slew of books in the early 1980s and late 1970s.
In particular, the Supreme Court in Board of Education, Island Trees Union Free School District v. Pico ruled that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.” The case centered upon the school removing the book Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut as well as eleven other titles.
While this case caught the national spotlight, there was an even greater threat of books being banned at locations all around the country.
Judith Krug, a librarian and freedom of speech advocate, reached out to the American Library Association and formulated a plan to promote freedom of expression and bring attention to the banning of books across the country. The result of this was the establishment of the first Banned Book Week in 1982. Since then, National Banned Book Week has been celebrated every year and raises awareness on the censorship of titles across the world.
So why not join us as we celebrate National Banned Book Week and check-out a title that was banned for “corrupting the youth” or “challenging views?”
As a library founded at the time of the very first National Banned Book Week, I believe it is important to provide a safe space for learning and exploring what books are out in the world. The Tyrrell County Public Library is proud to have hundreds of “banned books” on our shelves, everything from Dr. Seuss to Little Red Riding Hood and books from Jane Austin to Cecily von Ziegesar.
Come on by and give one a try!
Have a great week, check out some of our new titles below, and we hope to see you in the library!
Adult Fiction:
“100 Proof Murder,” by Mary Ellis
“Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty
“Billy Summers,” by Stephen King
“Black Ice,” by Brad Thor
“Blind Tiger,” by Sandra Brown
“The Bone Code” by Kathy Reichs
“The Burning,” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
“The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva
“Class Act,” by Stuart Woods
“Dark Roads,” by Chevy Stevens
“Daughter of the Morning Star,” by Craig Johnson
“A Distant Grave,” by Sarah Stewart Taylor
“The Education of Nevada Duncan,” by Carl Weber
“Enemy At the Gates,” by Kyle Mills
“False Witness,” by Karin Slaughter
“The Forbidden,” by Heather Graham
“The Forest of Vanishing Stars,” by Kristin Harmel
“Forgotten in Death,” by J.D. Robb
“The Heathens,” by Ace Atkins
“High Stakes,” by Iris Johansen
“How Long ‘Til Black Future Month?” by N.K. Jemisin
“It’s Better This Way,” by Debbie Macomber
“The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
“The Mountains Wild,” by Sarah Stewart Taylor
“The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller
“The Parable of the Sower,” by Octavia Butler
“The Surface’s End,” by David Joel Stevenson
“When Stars Collide,” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips
“While We Were Dating,” by Jasmine Guillory
Non-Fiction:
“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016,” by Rob Jovanovic
“Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan
“I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
“Landslide,” by Michael Wolff
“Silent No More,” by Aaron Fisher
“This is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan
“Tyrrell Timber,” by Bill Barber
“The Woman They Could Not Silence,” by Kate Moore
Juvenile Fiction:
“Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son,” by James Patterson
“Dead Wednesday,” by Jerry Spinelli
“Land of the Cranes,” by Aida Salazar
“Leopardstar’s Honor,” by Erin Hunter
“Poppy’s Return,” by Avi
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“The Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank
“National Geographic Kids World Atlas: Sixth Edition,” by National Geographic
“Slave Uprisings and Runaways: Fighting for Freedom and The Underground Railroad,” by Ann E. Eskridge
“Unearthing Early Human Remains,” by Rebecca Felix
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Berenstain Bears Visit the Farm,” by Mike Berenstain
“The Berenstain Bears Gifts of the Spirit: Sharing,” by Mike Berenstain
“Digging for Words,” by Angela Burke Kunkle and Paola Escobar
“The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky,” by Jory John and Pete Oswald
“Listen,” by Gabi Snyder
“School is Cool!” by Sabrina Moyle and Eunice Moyle
Step Readers:
“American Girl: Freedom for Addy,” by Tonya Leslie
“Are Dragons Real,” by Ginjer L. Clarke
“Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams,” by Christy Webster
“Elbow Grease: Driving School,” by John Cena
“Gymnastics,” by Sarah Wassner Flynn
“Kick it, Mo!” by David A. Adler
“Monsters at Work: Tylor’s First Big Job,” by Sheila Sweeny Higginson
“Ms. Marvel: This is Ms. Marvel,” by Emeli Juhlin
“Rocket Has a Sleepover,” by Tad Hills
“Rugrats: Beware of Dogbot!” by Elle Stephens
“September 11,” by Libby Romero
“Shang-Chi: This is Shang-Chi,” by Matthew K. Manning
Audiobooks:
“21st Birthday,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
“Billy Summers,” by Stephen King
“Sooley,” by John Grisham
Large Print:
“Aftermath,” by Terri Blackstock
“Nine Lives,” by Danielle Steel
“The Robin’s Greeting,” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
“Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder,” by Joanne Fluke
“Vortex,” by Catherine Coulter
Spanish/Español:
“Sobre Patines: Novela Grafica,” por Victoria Jamieson
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.