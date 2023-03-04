...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan,
Perquimans and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.|.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
COROLLA NC
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
04/06 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.3 4-5 NONE
04/06 PM 3.7 0.0 1.0 2-3 NONE
05/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 3 NONE
05/06 PM 4.1 0.4 1.2 3 NONE
06/06 AM 4.5 0.8 1.2 1-4 NONE
06/07 PM 4.3 0.6 1.2 3 NONE
&&
As the world utilizes an internet connection more and more the need to be connected is becoming a necessity. However, the availability, connection speeds and cost of an internet connection pose some barriers to folks looking to get connected.
The Federal Communications Commission has created a National Broadband Map where users can actually input real time data regarding internet connections, find places within their community that provide free stable connections, as well as challenge existing known data.
This interactive map allows “consumers, state, local and Tribal government entities, and other stakeholders [to assist in verifying] the accuracy of the data shown on the map by filing challenges. An accurate map will help identify the unserved and underserved communities most in need of funding for high-speed internet infrastructure investments” (fcc.gov).
When you visit the map online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home the first thing to do is to put in an address. Once you’ve input an address you can find information regarding internet service providers, download and upload speeds and building types.
This is helpful if you are looking to get faster services or are unhappy with your current internet service provider. It is also helpful when you need to test your internet speeds. It’s important to know if you are getting the download and upload speeds you pay your internet service provider for.
To test your speeds you can use https://www.speedtest.net/. Simply input the URL into your browser and hit go. The website then tests your connection and displays the resulting speeds. If you notice that your speeds differ from what is displayed on the National Broadband Map it’s important to notate them so the FCC has a record and can investigate.
To do this on the map you will want to click on “Availability Challenge” on the right-hand side of the page under your selected location. Then select the internet service provider for that location. After that you can challenge or provide feedback for that location.
For instance, if the map says the internet service provider is supposed to provide 60 mbps down and 30 mbps up, but your speed test only shows 15 mbps down and 3 mbps up you’d want to notate that in your challenge.
There are other things you can challenge as well. The map is only as smart as the data entered and in some areas there is no data at all. Certain buildings may be incorrectly listed as residential or business. Public libraries are what are called community anchor institutions because they provide free and reliable internet but many are marked as residential.
Challenging the map is important because its data won’t be correct if we do not let them know it is incorrect. I encourage you to check out the National Broadband Map, check your data against what the map says, and challenge it if necessary.
The Federal Government makes recommendations on providing rural areas with reliable price effective internet connection based on the map so if it is incorrect or doesn’t have the right information you can actually help your community by updating the map.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.