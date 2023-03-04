Nate King

As the world utilizes an internet connection more and more the need to be connected is becoming a necessity. However, the availability, connection speeds and cost of an internet connection pose some barriers to folks looking to get connected.

The Federal Communications Commission has created a National Broadband Map where users can actually input real time data regarding internet connections, find places within their community that provide free stable connections, as well as challenge existing known data.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.