Library Group

I’m sorry to say that this will probably be the last time you hear from us for a while. The Terrific Trio is coming to an end. It’s been just the three of us here at the Tyrrell County Public Library for a couple of months, and that’s about to change.

Let’s face it, the odds of you ever seeing another set of headshots as fun as ours are very slim.

Jared Sexton, Ashley Johnson and Lynda Mastronardo are Assistant Librarians for the Tyrrell County Public Library.