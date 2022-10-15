I’m sorry to say that this will probably be the last time you hear from us for a while. The Terrific Trio is coming to an end. It’s been just the three of us here at the Tyrrell County Public Library for a couple of months, and that’s about to change.
Let’s face it, the odds of you ever seeing another set of headshots as fun as ours are very slim.
We’ve worked very hard to foster a fun and welcoming environment at the library. Our programming has continued; we’ve even had some new programs pop up here and there.
Banned Book Week was a blast with everyone showing up to appear on our community wall, which was completely filled and then some. Our interactive displays have been admired and played with by patrons of all ages.
We’ve tried to keep you, dear reader, in the loop about what’s going on at the library. Now we’re going to have to give up on our writing duty.
But, we have great news.
The Tyrrell County Public Library is welcoming a new librarian this week, Nathan King. Nate has already begun expressing much interest in our programming efforts. He’s excited to help us make sure that the library remains a fun and engaging place to hang out.
Many of our community members have been anxiously awaiting getting their hands on that new book they’ve suggested and Nate is going to be more than eager to make sure we get ahold of those for everyone.
The trio here has had the opportunity to spend some time getting to know Nate and we’re very excited about his arrival and can’t wait for everyone to meet and get to know him.
So, with that said we will let him speak for himself, he’ll be introducing himself to you in this space next week. If you can’t wait that long come on into the Tyrrell County Public Library and meet him in person, he’s ready to get to know the community.
The Terrific Trio has ended, but the Quintessential Quartet is just beginning.
New arrivals:
Adult Fiction
‘A Killer Edition’ by Lorna Barrett
‘Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction’ by Chuck Klosterman
‘The Furrows’ by Namwali Serpell
‘The Second Home’ by Christina Clancy
Large Print Adult Books
‘The Ninth Month’ by James Patterson
‘Blowback’ by James Patterson
Audio Books
‘Blowback’ by James Patterson
‘Dreamland’ by Nicholas Sparks
Juvenile Non-Fiction Books
‘Marvelous Makeable Monsters’ by Sam Haynor
‘Backyard Bears: Conservation, Habitat Changes, and the Rise of Urban Wildlife’ by Amy E. Cherrix
Graphic Novels
‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker
‘Avengers: The Death Hunters’ by Jason Aaron
‘Saga: Volume 10’ by Brian K. Vaughan
Jared Sexton, Ashley Johnson and Lynda Mastronardo are Assistant Librarians for the Tyrrell County Public Library.