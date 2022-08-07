Megan Crawford

One of the biggest perks of working for a library is, obviously, the access to books. Whether it’s old favorites or up and coming authors, discovering a book is by far the best part of my job.

These days, I’m often one of the first people to get their hands on fresh books, and I imagine you’ll all enjoy knowing that sometimes that they leave me goblin-giggling like I’ve discovered the world’s biggest secret.

Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.