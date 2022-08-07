One of the biggest perks of working for a library is, obviously, the access to books. Whether it’s old favorites or up and coming authors, discovering a book is by far the best part of my job.
These days, I’m often one of the first people to get their hands on fresh books, and I imagine you’ll all enjoy knowing that sometimes that they leave me goblin-giggling like I’ve discovered the world’s biggest secret.
While at the Tyrrell County Public Library we don’t really have formal staff specializations — we all do a little of everything in the library field to provide the best experience possible for our patrons — the staff does play to their strengths. In doing so, I’ve become something of the “children’s librarian.”
I end up spying and reading a lot of new children’s books. I’m always on the look out for standout books to read not only to my own munchkins, but to my Preschool Storytime kids as well.
I’m thrilled to announce that not only have I found a delightful new book, but the author and illustrator are coming to the Tyrrell County Public Library for a book reading and donation.
Renee Hodges and Hollie Hewitt are local Columbia residents who have written and illustrated an upcoming children’s book, My Brother Is Yucky. It’s a delightful romp through the struggles and joys of sibling relationships, and one to which parents and children alike can relate.
Beautifully and adorably illustrated by Hollie, Renee’s cheerful heroine keeps wishing her yucky brother would be a girl who loves all the same things she does. However, when the little girl stops and thinks about it, she realizes all the things she loves about her brother.
As a parent and a librarian, I’m thrilled to not only be adding this book to our collection, but also to recommend it to caregivers and parents of siblings. If your tiny humans need a reminder that they really do love each other, this book is for you. If you just want to share giggles and smiles with your little ones, this book is for you.
It is a genuine joy to read, and I can’t wait for it to be on our shelves for everyone to enjoy.
Renee and Hollie have graciously agreed to donate a copy of their book to the library, and on August 11 they intend to do so with flair. Renee and Hollie will be in the children’s section of the library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to read My Brother Is Yucky, do a fun drawing craft with kids, and answer questions. Children of all ages are invited to attend; however, the story is geared toward ages 2-8.
The Tyrrell County Public Library is always happy to support new authors, and the fact that Renee and Hollie are local residents only makes it better. They are self-publishers who are excited to continue making stories together.
Check out their website doodlefina.com for more information on their work, and bring your little ones out to the library to meet them in person.
Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.