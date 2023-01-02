Nate King

This month the Tyrrell County Library and the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will begin our ecoEXPLORE program. ecoEXPLORE stands for Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education. It is an incentive-based citizen science program for children in grades K-8.

Developed by The North Carolina Arboretum, this innovative program combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology to foster a fun learning environment for children while encouraging them to explore the outdoors and participate in citizen science.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.