This month the Tyrrell County Library and the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will begin our ecoEXPLORE program. ecoEXPLORE stands for Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education. It is an incentive-based citizen science program for children in grades K-8.
Developed by The North Carolina Arboretum, this innovative program combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology to foster a fun learning environment for children while encouraging them to explore the outdoors and participate in citizen science.
Laura Frazier, Refugee Community Organizer of Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will be talking about birds of the region at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Tyrrell County Library. Bring the family for this fun event and to learn more about the exploring backpacks you can check out when you go birding!
Staff Book and Movie Reviews (Both Titles Available at the Tyrrell County Library)
The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera - Book Review by Lynda Mastronardo
My first choice of genre is not Science Fiction. However, my son enjoys this genre and discussing books with me after he has read them. So, I decided to give this new book a try.
It is about a 15-year-old named Petra. She wants to be a storyteller like her grandma, but her parents want her to be a scientist like them. Because the Earth will soon be destroyed by a comet, Petra and her family flee to a new planet.
There is a group of people who want to keep the population without a memory of Earth and its history. They think it will make people better. Petra wakes up hundreds of years after she has left Earth, tries to find her family, and understand what has happened to humanity.
This book caught me by surprise because I was not expecting the cult aspect to play a major role. I thought it would be more about aliens on another planet. Petra’s passion was contagious. I was rooting for her to find her family and populate the new planet.
Children of Men directed by Alfonso Cuarón - Movie Review by Jared Sexton
Children of Men is probably the greatest movie about a dystopian future. So, if you're into films with a bleak and harrowing vision of a not-too-distant future then you should check this one out. Theo lives in London in the year 2027 where all women have somehow become infertile. When people from his past show up in need of his help, he sets out for the coast to aid their cause.
The action is grounded and realistic, the characters are flawed, and their lives are filled with tragedy and hope. The cinematography makes the movie feel like a documentary at times. The film features a truly incredible long take as Theo walks through a hotel, keep an eye out for that one.
Cuarón, the director, stated that he 'didn't want to make a film that ended when the credits rolled. [He] wanted to make a film that, when the final credits roll...that's really the beginning of the film.' Don't turn this one off halfway through, watch it until the beginning.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.