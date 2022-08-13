I recently finished an exceptional novel — Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (available at the Tyrrell County Public Library).
I adored the way the story flowed on the page, linguistically and in terms of pacing. It’s the perfect blend of classics of the Gothic horror genre, mixing the supernatural with the scientific to create a tale that lingers in the mind long after turning the final page.
I have high expectations for a book that bills its genre right there in the title, and Moreno-Garcia certainly delivered. She pulled out many of the genre’s tropes and twisted them into a unique blend of modern story-telling art and standards of the past.
Raving about clever bits to my fiancée got me thinking about genres and tropes and their identifying facets. I write in my spare time and studied the technical craft in college. Words like “trope” fill my everyday language. But for those not as familiar with story crafting, some of the terms casually used are completely alien. What is a trope?
A trope is “a common or overused theme or device” with “cliché” as a synonym. And while this is true- many tropes are cliched — a trope doesn’t indicate a lack of imagination or freshness. Tropes are vehicles of expression. They’re tropes because they are widely recognized and the best way to convey what’s needed.
Take the horror genre, for example. To explain why a horror novel is a horror novel, one lists the tropes used. They are the way in which a novel defines itself. The author’s responsibility is to use them to catch the reader’s attention.
In Mexican Gothic, Moreno-Garcia does so brilliantly. Set in 1950s Mexico, the book opens with a mysterious, disturbing letter from a relative. The story revolves around High House and the family that occupies it, into which the heroine’s cousin has married.
When the cousin becomes ill and sends the letter to Noemi’s father, Noemi finds herself wandering the molded, candle-lit halls of High House trying to unravel the mystery of what is happening to her cousin- and herself.
Several tropes jump out from this simple summary: the isolated house; the use of candlelight instead of electricity; the outsider entering the home; the cousin’s physical illness and suspected mental illness; an English aristocratic family in Mexico.
Even the gender of our heroine can be a trope, used with an historical setting to better isolate and manipulate the character- and through them, the reader. Tropes such as these create a warped, eerie perspective, enabling the author to keep the reader off-center and off-guard. That, in turn, allows other parts of the story to take root.
I won’t spoil the delightful twists to horror tropes that Moreno-Garcia used. I’d rather you read the novel and discover them for yourself. I will say that the end result is darkly fascinating and frightening in the best way.
What are some of your favorite tropes or literary devices? Do you love a love triangle? Are you a sucker for a Chosen One? Will ‘a dark and stormy night, shattered by a single scream’ catch your attention every time?
Here at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we want to hear all about your favorites!
Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.