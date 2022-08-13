Megan Crawford

I recently finished an exceptional novel — Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (available at the Tyrrell County Public Library).

I adored the way the story flowed on the page, linguistically and in terms of pacing. It’s the perfect blend of classics of the Gothic horror genre, mixing the supernatural with the scientific to create a tale that lingers in the mind long after turning the final page.

Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.