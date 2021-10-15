COLUMBIA - The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is beginning to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations, despite one additional COVID-19 related death in Tyrrell County in the last week.
Tyrrell County’s COVID-19 positive case count remains relatively the same as last week while the other two counties have seen a slight decrease.
Martin County’s current positive COVID-19 case count is still significantly higher than any of the surrounding counties.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 546 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 47 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes eight new cases since Oct. 8. Of the overall cases, there have been nine breakthrough cases.
The data reported 14 new positive cases since last week’s update.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began, including one new death in the last week.
There have been a total of 1,586 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 119 active cases in Washington County, including four new cases since Oct. 8. There have been 30 breakthrough cases.
The data reported 29 new positive cases since last week’s update.
There was two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County bringing the total number of deaths to 37 since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 3,628 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
Martin County had one new COVID-19 related death since last week’s report. This brings the total amount of deaths 66.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
There are currently 360 active cases in Martin County, including 17 new cases since Oct. 8. There have been 69 breakthrough cases. The data reports 83 new positive cases since last week’s update.
Currently, there are 19 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of five individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,434,551 total cases and 17,207 deaths in North Carolina, 45,299,556 total cases and 734,481 deaths in the United States and 238,995,090 total cases and 4,872,276 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Oct. 8, there are nine active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are 23 students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has no active COVID-19 cases within the staff, and one case of a staff member on quarantine. This district has a total of 138 staff members.
As of Oct. 8, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home. that has had four staff member COVID-19 positive cases. The other outbreak is at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,929 residents, or 48 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,781 residents or 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,908 residents, or 51 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,147 residents, or 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Oct. 5, there have been 4,727 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. That number represents 175.5 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,328 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 175.5 percent of the population. Martin County has had 38,049 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 169.6 percent of the population.
From Sept. 12 through Oct. 2, Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 10.1 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 14.2 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 14.2 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.