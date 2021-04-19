Pettigrew Regional Library System Expanding Services as COVID Declines

With the good progress of the nationwide vaccine distribution effort, states are dialing down COVID restrictions, the total number of active infections nationwide has significantly decreased to what it was in early October, and over 206 million Americans have received one or both of the vaccine doses.
With these positive changes, I am pleased to announce that the Pettigrew Regional Library System, which includes the Tyrrell County Library, the Perquimans County Library, the Washington County Library, and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will be opening up more services! This increase in services will officially start on Monday, May 3rd.
Starting May 3rd, there will no longer be a time limit on patrons’ length of stay inside the facilities. Computers will be open on a limited basis for one hour per day, per patron. All of the Libraries will open according to the following schedule:
Monday: 10 AM – 7 PM
Tuesday: 10 AM – 7 PM
Wednesday: 10 AM – 5 PM
Thursday: 10 AM – 7 PM
Friday: 10 AM – 5 PM
Saturday: 10 AM – 1 PM
Furthermore, we have already made available magazines, newspapers, and some items in our unusual objects collection publicly available.
We are excited about these changes and look forward to opening more of our services as we near a post-pandemic situation. Yet we are not out of the woods yet, and as such, all of the Libraries will continue to strictly enforce the wearing of masks inside the facilities as well as six-foot social distancing.
If you have any questions about the changes we are implementing, please contact your local facility: Tyrrell County Library at 252-796-3771, Washington County Library at 252-793-2113, Perquimans County Library at 252-426-5319, and Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at 252-482-4112.
Check out some of Tyrrell’s new arrivals below, and we hope to see you at the Library! Have a wonderful week!
Adult Fiction:
“Amish Zombies from Space,” by Kerry Nietz
“Anna of Kleve, the Princess in the Portrait,” by Alison Weir
“The Bounty,” by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton
“The Committed,” by Viet Thanh Nguyen
“Danger in Numbers,” by Heather Graham
“Double Jeopardy,” by Stuart Woods
“Eternal,” by Lisa Scottoline
“Foundation/I, Robot,” by Isaac Asimov
“Katherine of Aragon, The True Queen,” by Alison Weir
“Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro
“Ocean Prey,” by John Sandford
“The Red Book,” by James Patterson and David Ellis
“The Sanatorium,” by Sarah Pearse
“Seaside Manor Bed and Breakfast,” by Lilly Mirren
“This is How They Tell Me The World Ends,” by Nicole Perlroth
“We Begin at the End,” by Chris Whitaker
Non-Fiction:
“Capital,” by Karl Marx
“The Daughters of Kobani,” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
“Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African Americans,1619-2019,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
“How to Avoid A Climate Disaster,” by Bill Gates
“Just As I Am,” by Cicely Tyson
“The Sum of Us,” by Heather McGhee
“Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots,” by Deborah Feldman
“World of Wonders,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Bear Can’t Wait,” by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman
“My Little Brave Girl,” by Hilary Duff and Kelsey Garrity-Riley
“Sail,” by Dorien Brouwers
Large Print:
“The Affair,” by Danielle Steel
“Calder Brand,” by Janet Dailey
“Dark Sky,” by C.J. Box
“Egg Shooters,” by Laura Childs
“Meant to Be,” by Jude Deveraux
“The Moonlight School,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Movies:
A Call to Spy – PG-13
Freaky (2020) – R (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Greenland (2020) – PG-13 (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Let Him Go – R
The BFG (2016) – PG
The Croods: A New Age – PG
The Little Prince – PG
Wild Mountain Thyme – PG-13
TV Series:
Lovecraft Country: Season 1 – TV-MA
The Twilight Zone (2019): Season 1 – TV-MA
You: Season 2 – TV-MA