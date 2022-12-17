...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This Little Library is placed at the Scuppernong River Park.
Readers who enjoy the Pettigrew Regional Library System are in for a treat.
Residents of Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties will be noticing little libraries popping up in thier neighborhoods. The small book cabinets, complete with glass doors for easy viewing, will be installed throughout the library system in the coming months.
Judi Bugniazet, Director of the Pettigrew Regional Library, wrote the grant and received a Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina.
“With a total population of over 43,500 residents spread out across 1,580 square miles in Chowan, Washington, Perquimans, and Tyrrell counties, it is difficult for some patrons to access the library’s resources regularly,” said Bugnizet.
The grant, for $14,995, is for 15 little libraries to be placed in strategic locations in the four counties in the Pettigrew System. Included in the grant are funds for new books that will be purchased to stock the libraries. The little libraries will be maintained by the main library in each county.
“We are very excited about this idea,” said Library assistant Lynda Mastronardo. “The little libraries are located at the Alligator Community Center,Gum Neck Community Center, Tyrrell Hall and the Scuppernong River Park. Thank you to Tyrrell Maintenance for getting them up so swiftly. Get your book fix on the go.”
“The idea is to take a book and leave a book, but if you don’t have a book to leave, please take one and enjoy the read and return it when finished. The libraries will be stocked twice a month and will have new books and gently used donated books to replace any that have been taken,” said Bugniazet.
Look for the little red libraries throughout the four counties. Check the local library’s Facebook page to find little library locations.