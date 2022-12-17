Little Library Scuppernong

This Little Library is placed at the Scuppernong River Park.

 Contributed Photo

Readers who enjoy the Pettigrew Regional Library System are in for a treat.

Residents of Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties will be noticing little libraries popping up in thier neighborhoods. The small book cabinets, complete with glass doors for easy viewing, will be installed throughout the library system in the coming months.

John Foley can be reached via email jfoley@apgenc.com.