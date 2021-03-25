COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts just listed two new online ceramics workshops! First, we have The Darted Cup, by North Carolina-based artist Liz Zlot Summerfield. In this workshop, she will share an overview of handbuilding basics, as well as the methodologies she uses in her own work. Then, she’ll dive into making a cup via darting -- a versatile technique that can be used in a variety of functional and sculptural forms.
The second new ceramics workshop is titled Making Base Terra Sigillatas, and is taught by Rhonda Willers. Willers an artist, writer, researcher and author of the book "Terra Sigillata: Contemporary Techniques." As its title suggests, this workshop is all about terra sigs. This versatile material can be used with all types of clay, temperatures and kilns, and in this class, you’ll learn to make and use your very own base terra sigillatas.
We’ve added three new jewelry and metalsmithing workshops this week! First, we have Pocosin Arts' favorite Barbara Minor, who continues her series of enameling workshops with Introduction to Using Liquid Enamels: Getting it Done in a Spray Booth, May 1, 8 and 15. In this workshop, Barbara will cover all facets of using liquid enamels, including setting up a simple spray booth, buying an affordable air compressor, creative methods for applying liquid enamels, and suitable metals and materials for liquid enameling.
Dennis Nahabetian continues his series on working with wire mesh in Complex Mesh Forms and Patterns to Electroform May 14 and 21. In this workshop, Nahabetian will demonstrate some of his most complex techniques for forming and patterning bronze mesh, including his innovative intersecting plane technique, creating a woven wire edge, and diagrams for creating dynamic patterns.
Interested in working larger and experimenting with forged steel? Pocosin presents it’s first online blacksmithing workshop with Philadelphia-based blacksmith John Rais. Titled Efficiently Forged, students in this workshop, Held may 21, 28 and June 4, will learn efficient ways of moving steel quickly with minimal tools and good physical form. Topics will include tapers, leaves, and various finials that can be applied to everything from jewelry to furniture and architectural metalwork.
In the gallery
Zach Lechtenberg is an enamelist, ceramicist, illustrator, and former Pocosin Arts resident artist. He received his BFA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and his MFA from East Carolina University. His work is heavily influenced by contemporary cartoon imagery. Trained as a metalsmith, Zach began experimenting with ceramics while in residence at Pocosin Arts. His signature illustrative style translated well, resulting in fun, functional pieces.
For more information on Pocosin Arts, visit its website pocosinarts.org .