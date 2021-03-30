Pocosin Arts Mural Highlights Local Black Leaders

COLUMBIA — Pocosin Arts spurred the creation of a mural that pays tribute to local Black leaders who made an impact on Tyrrell County.
Artists in residence Alexis Spina, Jame Webb along with Ann Workman, the exhibition coordinator, helped bring the mural to fruition. Spina used Adobe programs to separate the values in each photograph of both the people and the objects included in the mural.
Once completed all three helped to cut out each individual layer of paper that could then be assembled to create the imagery needed. Once each piece was created they were then wheat pasted onto the side of the Pocosin Arts Lodge in downtown Columbia.
“We began this mural in July 2020 as a collaborative community project to recognize people of color who have positively impacted the Town of Columbia and Tyrrell County,” said Marlene True, executive director of Pocosin Arts. “Through several online listening sessions, the community was invited to share ideas, individuals they wanted to honor, information, and images. We commissioned a local artist to help with the design, which Pocosin staff and resident artists ultimately completed.”
Those depicted on the mural are Estella James McCoy, LA Kieser, George Rowsom.
“The individuals depicted helped shape our community; they are leaders, pillars, and citizens who contributed to our community’s strength,” True said. “We honor them and their achievements in our inaugural Black History Month Mural, which will be up through October 2021.”
Here is more information on the people represented in the mural:
Estella James McCoy
Estella James McCoy was born in Tyrrell County on June 16, 1923. She was educated in Tyrrell County schools, and on April 24, 1944, she entered the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps at the enlistment center in Durham, NC. She served in locations including Des Moines, Iowa. Fort Des Moines was the site of the first WAAC training center, where over 72,000 female troops were trained. She was a Private in rank, was trained as a Medical Aid, and was discharged at Fort Bragg. Approximately 8% of WAACs were African American. She received the American Theatre Campaign Medal, the Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
After the war, she returned to the Alligator Community of Tyrrell County, married, and had five children. She was a homemaker and active member of Zion Grove Church. She died on December 26, 2001.
LA Kieser
LA Kieser was a native of Oxford N.C. He received his B.S. and M.S. from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University in Greensboro and afterward did further work at the University of Michigan. Kieser became the Tyrrell High School principal on March 22, 1946. There is a street dedicated to his name here in Columbia, NC.
Kieser’s offered a message of hope and fulfilling promise to the Tyrrell High School graduating Class of 1962.
“For the past four years, you have been working your way diligently and wisely through the ranks of the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Classes. That your efforts in planting the seeds of a high school education have not been in vain is attested by the fact that you have reaped your bountiful harvest as graduates of Tyrrell High School and ready to move on to larger fields of service and preparation. I congratulate each of you on your well-deserved attainments and wish you every success as you enter New fields of endeavor, may you find them ever green and fertile.”
George Rowsom
George Rowsom was born in Columbia, North Carolina, on September 8, 1911, and remained close to home even when pursuing higher education in his early years. He attended what is now Elizabeth City State University. He was the Rowsom Funeral Home owner and president in Columbia, Roper, and Edenton. He was also the Rowsom Furniture and Grocery Store owner and operator. He was a deacon at Zion Grove Disciples of Christ Church. He was superintendent of the Sunday School years for 60 years.
Rowsom served as the first and to date only African American Mayor of Columbia from 1974 through 1979. In 1941 he married his wife Helen Spruill, who he remained with until his passing May 21, 1996.
If you have additional information about the lives of McCoy, Kieser and Rowsom, we want to hear from you! Please visit www.pocosinarts.org, email us at info@pocosinarts.org or give us a call. As this project will continue in the years to come, Pocosin Arts invites you to contribute names of Columbia community members you would like to see recognized and honored.