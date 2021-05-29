COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts has several unique workshops coming up in July and August.
Join Katie Hudnall for An Introduction to Surface Treatments and Finishing Wood on July 18 and 25. In this workshop, Hudnall will demonstrate the basic tools and processes used in decorating and finishing bare wood, including surface prep principles like paint, stains and dyes, as well as detailing techniques like drawing, woodburning, carving, and other embellishments.
In Wooden Lampmaking with Veneer and Fiberglass, Jamie Herman will teach students how to make rigid sheets of transparent wood by reinforcing wood veneer with fiberglass. When lit from behind, these sheets give off a warm glow that highlights the wood’s natural grain. Herman will then demonstrate how to use these sheets to make a simple lamp from start to finish. The class will be held July 31 and Aug. 7.
Rendering the human figure is a rewarding challenge in any media, and in Quick Slab-Built Figures, Clayton Keyes will demonstrate his approach in clay. In this workshop held on June 26, students will learn how to use slab-building techniques to construct a hollow torso, head, and hand. Register here!
Find out how modern technology can be utilized to create unique surfaces in Utilizing Vinyl in Surface Decoration with Eric Heerspink. In this class to be held on June 27, students will learn how to use design software to create images and patterns that can then be cut with a vinyl cutter. These decals can then be used to create precise patterns and images throughout the decorating and glazing process. Reserve your spot here!
Learn multiple approaches to flush settings in All About Flush Setting with Katie Poterala on July 15 and 22. In this class, Poterala will outline the pros and cons of two different flush setting strategies, including her own personal modifications to each method. Students will learn how to size stones, select burs and other tools, and lots of tips and tricks from Poterala’s years of experience.
Not everyone has access to jeweler’s torch, but it’s easy to create complex and interesting jewelry without one! In Jewelry Without a Torch! Rivets and Cold Connections with Jim Bové, students will learn various cold connection techniques that can be used when a torch isn’t available, including flush, tube, and split rivets, staples and tabs, and how to create pin backs and captures for stones. The class will be held Aug. 4 and 11.