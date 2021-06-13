COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts will host the following workshops.
Dive deep into the creation and use of terra sigillatas with a pair of workshops from artist, writer, and researcher Rhonda Williers. Author of the book "Terra Sigillata: Contemporary Techniques," Willers will teach two workshops on terra sigs this fall. First, she’ll teach Making Colored Terra Sigillatas on Sept. 18, where she will demonstrate how to create a line blend of colored terra sigs by using two base terra sigillatas and one colorant. Register here
Her second workshop, Application and Enhancing the Surfaces of Terra Sigillatas, focuses on decorative approaches to using terra sigs, including utilizing washes and patinas to enhance the terra sigillata surface. It will be held Oct. 9.
Polymer clay is a versatile jewelry-making material, and the perfect canvas on which to experiment with a variety of surface treatments. Learn all about this material in Polymer Clay and Surface Play with Jane Pellicciotto, which will be held July 21 and 28. In this workshop, Pellicciotto will demonstrate a variety of polymer clay techniques, including image transfers, texturing and markmaking, pattern slabs, tools, color mixing, curing and more.
There’s no shortage of new things to learn about digital jewelry design in this class offered August 6, 13, 20 and 27. In Introduction to Grasshopper3D for Jewelry Design, instructor Richard Elaver will focus on the Grasshopper plugin for Rhino 3D. Using ring forms as primary subject matter, students will develop an understanding of the Grasshopper interface and workflow, before investigating complex pattern development, variable forms and exporting for 3D printing.
Join Dallas, Texas-based artist Sarita Westrup in Sculptural Basketry, which will be held July 23 and 30, to learn some unconventional twists on traditional basketmaking. In this workshop, Westrup will cover the tools, materials, and techniques she uses to create her arched baskets, and demonstrate prepping reeds for spokes and weavers, starting an open-bottom basket, backwards twining, finishing the lip of the basket.
Whittling is a timeless and approachable woodworking technique. In First Steps Into Whittling or Carving for Beginners, woodworker and furniture designer Yoav Liberman will give students the basic tools to carve three-dimensional shapes. Students will start by learning to sharpen and handle their carving knife, before learn how to safely carve an animal form out of basswood using their knife and a self of small rasps. The class will be held August 6 and 13.
For information and to reserve a spot in any of the classes, visit pocosinarts.org .