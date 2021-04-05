Poetry in April

At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we love programming! Nothing is more exciting than bringing the community together for a fun and educational event that our children will remember for years to come.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have learned how to provide thorough and regular virtual programming to continue our mission of public education and enrichment.
Through YouTube and Zoom, we have been able to host virtual Story Time, online computer classes, online home crafting, and even pumpkin carving! I am proud of all the hard work my staff has done this year and I could not ask for a better team.
With the distribution of vaccines, Tyrrell County Public Library will start hosting Story Time once again inside the Library! There will still be safety measures in place, and for now our other programs will remain virtual.
We are excited to bring children back into the Library to hear a good story from Ms. Megan. Her Story Times will be on Tuesday, April 13th and 27th inside the Library at 10:30AM. In accordance with the Governor’s order, each Story Time session will be limited to 25 participants, and will be socially distanced with masks required for anyone 5 years of age or older. Instructions for Story Time crafts will still be posted virtually, and participants can pick up the supplies for the craft at the in-person event.
The Library is also celebrating National Poetry Month! Every Monday in April, we will post some poetry-related activities that you can complete at home—just swing by the Library or contact Ms. Lynda for more details (lmastronardo@pettigrewlibraries.org).
On Thursday, April 8th, we will continue our new short story reading series. This time we will be reading the original story for Jack and the Bean Stalk, Jack the Giant Killer. On Friday, April 9th and 23rd, Ms. Megan will post another Creative Corner (supplies available at the front desk)!
On Thursday, April 15th, we will post another online computer class, and Ms. Lynda will present an Earth Day take home lesson to learn about the environment and the history of this unique celebration.
If you have any questions about our upcoming programming swing by the Library or call us at 252-796-3771. Enjoy the Spring weather, and have a great week!