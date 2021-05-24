Preserving the Memories of the Community

Did you know that in addition to providing resources to their communities, most public libraries also serve as archival repositories for their regions’ historical records?
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we maintain and preserve the county’s old newspapers, photographs, letters, family trees, municipal records, yearbooks, and much more.
While the storage, protection, and organization of these materials are some of our primary responsibilities, we are also committed to making the public records in our archives as accessible to our patrons as possible, so all residents can explore the history of Tyrrell County.
Thanks to funds from the Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library, our staff can now share these important records with the community through the click of a mouse!
Using our archival scanner and photo editing software, the Tyrrell County Public Library has created a growing digital archive.
Starting with high school yearbooks, our growing digital collection is available on our website and our Facebook page. Furthermore, thanks to our colleagues at the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center (DigitalNC), our digital archive is now protected on multiple databases.
As we work to digitize more of our collection, be sure to check out our Facebook, website, and/or DigitalNC to see what materials from the past we have to share!
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!