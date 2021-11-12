We are pleased to announce that the library is hosting in-person programming starting this month!
Also, clubs and organizations can now reserve our conference rooms. Just visit the front desk for more information.
As part of resuming our in-person programming, we have a month full of fun and educational events planned to get you excited for the holiday season.
On Nov. 15, 16 and 18, the library will be hosting our annual International Games Week. Open to ages eight through 17, participants can compete for bragging rights in chess, checkers, Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers, Apples to Apples and even Exploding Kittens.
Visit the front desk or call us to sign up for one of these gaming sessions.
Check out some of our other events planned for this month:
• Story Time with Ms. Megan- 11/16 and 11/30 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 to 6
• Film Club with JD- 11/16 at 5:30 p.m., ages 15 and up
• Dungeons and Dragons Youth Session- 11/18 at 5:00 p.m., ages 10 to 17
• Lego Club with Ms. Ashley- 11/22 at 5:00 p.m., ages 9 to 14
• Cooking With the Library- Virtual Event on YouTube on 11/23
• Preserving the Past Workshop- 11/30 at 3:00 p.m. in the genealogy room
• Holiday Book Sale- 11/29 through 12/11, Friends of the Library get 50 percent off with a membership card
On top of all these wonderful events, we have a ton of new books and DVDs available in our collection. Swing by and try one of them out. Check out some of these new titles listed below.
We hope to see you at the library, and have a great week.
Adult Fiction:
“Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney
“The Beginning,” by Beverly Lewis
“A Christmas in the Alps,” by Melody Carlson
“China Roses,” by Jo Bannister
“The Christmas Wedding Guest,” by Susan Mallery
“Claws for Alarm,” by Rita Mae Brown
“Empire of the Vampire,” by Jay Kristoff
“Falling,” by T.J. Newman
“Foul Play,” by Stuart Woods
“An Impossible Promise,” by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets
“The Jailhouse Lawyer,” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen
“The Jealousy Man and Other Stories,” by Jo Nesbo
“The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles
“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff
“No Words,” by Meg Cabot
“Our Woman in Moscow,” by Beatriz Williams
“The Party Crasher,” by Sophia Kinsella
“The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
“The Santa Suit,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“Silverview,” by John Le Carre
“A Slow Fire Burning,” by Paula Hawkins
“State of Terror,” by Louis Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton
“The Unknown,” by Heather Graham
“We Were Never Here,” by Andrea Bartz
“The Wish,” by Nicholas Sparks
Non-Fiction:
“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” by Craig Whitlock
“All In,” by Billie Jean King
“Breathe: A Life in Flow,” by Rickson Gracie
“Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” by Mary Roach
“Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day is a Good Day,” by Rodney Scott and Lolis Eric Elie
“Unbound,” by Tarana Burke
“You Were Made for This Moment,” by Max Lucado
YA Fiction:
“2 Sisters Detective Agency,” by James Patterson and Candice Fox
“Mother Knows Best,” by Serena Valentino
“We Are Not Free,” by Traci Chee
“What Once Was Mine,” by Liz Braswell
Juvenile Fiction:
“Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood,” by Erin Hunter
“The Christmas Pig,” by J.K. Rowling
“The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race,” by Max Brallier
“Linked,” by Gordon Korman
“Shuri: A Black Panther Novel,” by Nic Stone
“Shuri: The Vanished,” by Nic Stone
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Beautifully Me,” by Nabela Noor
“The Boy with Big, Big Feelings,” by Britney Winn Lee
“Cat Problems,” by Jory John
“Change Sings,” by Amanda Gorman
“Every Cake Has a Story,” by Christina Tosi
“The Girl With Big, Big Questions,” by Britney Winn Lee
“Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination,” by Kimberly and James Dean
“Tomatoes for Neela,” by Padma Lakshmi
“Turkey Goes to School,” by Wendi Silvano
“Walter Does His Best,” by Eva Pilgrim
Movies:
Cruella – PG-13
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – PG-13
F9: The Fast Saga – PG-13
Here Today (2021) – PG-13
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – R (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Howl’s Moving Castle – PG (DVD and Blu-Ray)
In the Heights (2021) – PG-13
Luca – PG (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Peter Rabbit 2 – PG
Space Jam: A New Legacy – PG
Spirit Untamed: The Movie – PG
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo meets Courage the Cowardly Dog – NR
The Boss Baby: Family Business – PG
The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – R
The Forever Purge – R
The Green Knight – R (DVD and Blu-Ray)
The Vigil – PG-13
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – R
Zola – R