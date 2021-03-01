Read Across America at TCPL

Ray Bradbury once said “You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.”
This week is the annual “Read Across America” event, when children and adults across the nation are encouraged to sit down and read a good book!
To celebrate, the Tyrrell County Public Library will post two new videos of us reading books for all to enjoy on our YouTube channel! The first story will be a surprise for all of our younger readers, and the second story will be a short fiction from Edgar Allen Poe for our juvenile and adult readers.
“Read Across America” aims to not only encourage people to read, but to also promote a passion for reading. When I was growing up, my school system participated in “Read Across America” every year.
On that day, instead of attending class, we students stayed in our “home rooms” and were able to read any book we wanted for the entire day! My friends and I competed to see who could complete a new book first in the day, and one year we were even given free books to take home.
I encourage everyone to participate in “Read Across America”, and if you need any recommendations, the Library is here to help! You can also share with us how you celebrated or what you read, either in person or on our Facebook page!
For more information, check out the National Education Association’s resources for “Read Across America” at www.nea.org to learn more about how you can celebrate and bring the love of reading into your home.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!