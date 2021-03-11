COLUMBIA — Art After School is an opportunity for youth and young adults to learn from Pocosin Arts’ Artists in Residence. Age groups range from elementary school up to high school. We offer classes based on age group, ranging from ceramics, jewelry, metalsmithing, sculpting, drawing, painting and mixed media. Each class is designed for students of all experience levels. All courses are intended for hands-on learning.
Class sessions are in an easy-to-follow at-home format! Students will receive video instruction, written instruction where applicable, and supplies to complete their projects successfully.
Register for this month’s classes before March 15.
For ages 6-9, the program is “None of Your Beeswax!” with James Webb. Learn about the phenomenon of beekeeping, its history, and how beeswax is used in craft! In this at-home class, participants will learn about apiculture while creating an African-inspired batik and a moc-encaustic painting.
Class Details:
- This course is formatted for at-home learning and fun! It includes five weekly instructional videos, materials and optional ZOOM calls.
- Participants must either have reliable internet to participate, or a computer with a thumb-drive port.
- Materials are included in the class fee and will be available for pick up from Pocosin Arts. Materials can be shipped for an additional fee.
- Kits and videos will be available after the Register-By date of March 15, 2021.
- Available to local participants on a “pay what you” basis.
For ages 10-18, the program is “Grow Your Greens…Reds, Yellows & More!” with Alexis Spina. Get wild and learn about the scientific method through hands-on experimentation with natural dyes! Participants will create a dye journal and a “wild” tie-dye while learning about native plants, natural dyeing, and experimentation.
Class Details:
- This course is formatted for at-home learning and fun! It includes five weekly instructional videos, materials and optional ZOOM calls.
- Participants must either have reliable internet to participate, or a computer with a thumb-drive port.
- Materials are included in the class fee and will be available for pick up from Pocosin Arts. Materials can be shipped for an additional fee.
- Kits and videos will be available after the Register By date of March 15, 2021.
- Available to local participants on a “pay what you” basis.
For information, visit the Pocosin Arts website at https://pocosinarts.org/artafterschool/ .
Craftspeople sought
SWAN QUARTER — The Mattie Arts & Visitors Center in Swan Quarter is in search of new craftspeople for their gift shop. All items must be handcrafted (no kits) and our unique consignment program benefits the craftsperson. As the gateway to Ocracoke, via the ferry, we see a lot of visitors come through our village and shop every year.
If you or someone you know would like to be a part of our program, please give us a call at 252/926-2787 and visit us on Facebook at Mattie Arts and Visitors Center.
We look forward to seeing some of the beautiful creations that this area produces.
CAC virtual auction
Chowan Arts Council virtual auction will be held this weekend.
CAC Board of Directors President Stephanie Bergeron said that over 75 pieces will be available thanks to the extremely generous support of the council’s artists. The art covers all media, including jewelry, pottery, painting, watercolors, wood and iron.
The online auction starts with a preview on Friday, March 12. Bidding opens March 15 at biddingowl.com/chowanartscouncil .It will be held through Monday, March 22.
She noted that the website requires people to sign-up for a free account. Once you sign up and bid on a piece, the website will send you updates when someone else bids on the piece.
If someone is interested in seeing a piece in person, Bergeron said they can go to the CAC, talk to Gallery Manager Tabitha Moore and ask for the piece by its number on the bidding website.
Due to the COVID pandemic, CAC has not been able to have its monthly shows and receptions. The money raised from this fundraiser will help to keep the community arts center open and hopefully to host events in the near future.
While the CAC has been open to the public, the foot-traffic has not been like it was in past years, Bergeron said. The council hopes to start hosting exhibit openings and other events in the summer or fall.