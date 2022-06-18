This weekend marks the second nationwide celebration of Juneteenth! June 19, 1865 is celebrated as the effective end date of the institution of chattel slavery in the United States
Why do we mark this particular day instead of the effective date of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which freed all of the enslaved persons in the Confederacy, or the ratification date of the 13th Amendment on December 18, 1865, which formally abolished chattel slavery throughout the entire United States?
On June 19, 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the last holdout of Confederate slave holders, who had fled the advance of the Union Army and ultimately forcibly relocated the individuals enslaved by them to Galveston, Texas.
On that day, Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston and formally took command of Union troops to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and overturn all laws passed in Texas under the Confederacy. This tremendous moment of joy has been celebrated in Galveston ever since, and Juneteenth celebrations have subsequently spread throughout the country as the United States’ Second Independence Day.
Juneteenth represents a watershed moment in the history of the struggle for freedom throughout the world, and it should remind us that injustice is ever-present.
Although slavery has been eradicated in the United States, it still exists today in other countries. According to the International Labour Organization, over 40 million people are still enslaved by their fellow human beings. Nearly 30 million are in forced labor, 16 million are in domestic, agricultural or agricultural exploitation, and 5 million are in forced sexual exploitation via human trafficking.
As we celebrate and remember the end of American chattel slavery on Juneteenth, we must not forget those who are still in bondage, and work to end slavery in the world once and for all.
If you want to learn more about the history of Juneteenth, we have several books in our collection and a few suggestions below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
P.S. Some major changes are coming to the Tyrrell County Public Library -stay tuned!
Juneteenth Recommendations:
“All Different Now,” Angela Johnson
“Juneteenth Jamboree,” by Carole Boston Weatherford
“Juneteenth,” by Ralph Ellison
“Juneteenth: Our Day of Freedom,” Sharon Dennis Wyeth
“On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed
“The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
“The Story of Juneteenth,” by Steven Otfinoski
“What is Juneteenth?” by Kirsti Jewel
“Who Are Your People?” by Bakari Sellers
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Library.