Last week at the Tyrrell County Public Library, I had the honor of helping preserve our region’s past with another oral history interview.
This time I interviewed Ms. Nettie Dyer, who is 83 years old and is an active member of the community.
This interview, however, was different, for we did not specifically focus on Ms. Dyer’s experience in Tyrrell County, but rather her sister’s. Ms. Hettie McCleese peacefully passed away on Aug. 9 this year at the age of 99, only a few months before her 100th birthday. Ms. McCleese served as a teacher for over 35 years and 15 of those years were in the Tyrrell County Public School system during desegregation.
Ms. Dyer described her sister as a “wonderful person” that championed positive change and public education. Ms. McCleese was an active advocate during the Civil Rights Movement. Not only did she create and join local organizations such as the Lions Club, but she also met local activist Golden Frinks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Ms. Dyer recalled their upbringing in Tyrrell County and said her father, a veteran of the First World War, was a minister, a hard-worker and a family man who provided for his family. She also remembered that her mother was kind but tough, and made sure that her nine children received an education.
Reading was actively promoted in her household and helped carry each of her siblings into rewarding professions that contributed to the community.
What spurred her sister into community advocacy was the shadow of Jim Crow and segregation during her childhood.
With tears in Ms. Dyer’s eyes, she said, “I remember the Klan driving through town… my siblings and I had to hide because if they caught you, they’d beat you up. And, indeed, after they rode through town, I saw folks around town beat up that couldn’t find a hiding spot.”
She added, “My sister took care of us, and she wanted to take care of everybody.”
Personal accounts of the past help bridge the gap between the past and the present. It is easy to forget what happened due to the gulf of time that separates us, but memory brings history into our present, and the humanity of our ancestors becomes manifest.
Ms. Dyer’s story and the memory of her sister will be added to our collection so future generations can learn about the past. We will be posting the full interview in the next few weeks.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.