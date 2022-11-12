Nate King

Working together with people who are not like us is important for the greater good of humanity. Yet, often we find ourselves in situations where we begin to resent others – whether it be for political or personal reasons.

Resentment hardens our hearts and can damage our relationships with others. The only thing we should resent is resentment itself. Love, forgiveness and asking for forgiveness can assist us in resenting resentment.

Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.