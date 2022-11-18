...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
The town of Columbia always comes alive for the River Town celebration.
COLUMBIA - Halloween has passed, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so it is time for Columbia and Tyrrell County residents and businesses to begin getting their Christmas decorations and displays ready for the annual River Town Christmas judging.
Recognition will be given to residential and business locations for traditional and religious-themed decorations. Judging of downtown business locations may include windows, as well as complete storefront decorations.
The River Town Christmas planning committee is again expanding the holiday outdoor decorations contest to include areas outside the corporate limits of the town of Columbia.
“This is an effort to include more residents into the competition and broaden the scope of the River Town Christmas celebration,” according to George Haislip, Tyrrell County Chamber of Commerce Director and member of the planning committee.
Just as inside the town, residents and businesses may enter the decorations contest.
Businesses include institutions such as churches and buildings operated by non-profit organizations. Awards will be given for first, second and third place in each category, both inside the town and outside the town limits.
There will also be recognition for the Best Traditional Theme and the Best Religious Theme, as well as, the best-decorated neighborhood or block. We also encourage contest participants to consider this year’s event theme with Christmas Carols (choose your favorite Christmas Carol for your message).
Every decorated home or business within the town will be judged, but due to the large area in the county, those outside town wishing to enter the competition should call 252-796-2781 or stop by the town of Columbia Municipal Building to register by Monday, Nov. 28.
The best-decorated neighborhood award is to encourage groups of homeowners along a block or in a neighborhood to decorate for the holiday season.
“We realize some folks do not want to decorate early for Christmas, but we want all of our town and community to sparkle when we usher in the season with the River Town Christmas celebration,” Haislip said. “We hope to make such a good impression that people will drive to Columbia from neighboring towns and communities to see our Christmas lights.
“We have very talented and creative folks in Columbia, and we expect some outstanding decorations,” Haislip added.
Winners will be announced at the annual Christmas tree lighting on the Tyrrell County Courthouse Square, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Judging will take place earlier that week.
River Town Christmas is an annual community outreach project of the Greater Tyrrell County Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the town of Columbia and Tyrrell County.
The celebration will begin Friday, Dec. 2 and last through Saturday, Dec. 3. The two-day event will include traditional tree lightings, a bazaar with holiday gifts, horse and carriage rides, holiday open house events, visits with Santa, the Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and so much more.
For contest information, call 252 796-2781.
For other event information, contact the Greater Tyrrell County Chamber, 252 796-1996.