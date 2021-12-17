COLUMBIA - Winners have been announced in the 2021 River Town Christmas decorations contest held in the town of Columbia and in Tyrrell County.
Winners in the Columbia business category are: Brickhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast located at 415 Main St. (first place), Columbia Pharmacy at 214 Main St. (second place) and Napa Auto Parts at 104 North Broad St. (third place).
The Red Wolf Coalition, located at 212 Main Street, was judged the Best Decorated Storefront.
Columbia’s residential category winners are: Brian and Julianna Owens at 508 North Virginia Ave. (first place), Steven and Ruby Hall, 504 Bridge St. (second place), and Deanna and Lloyd Armstrong, 507 Bridge St. (third place). These include residences inside the town limits or immediately adjacent to the town.
The Best Religious Theme was awarded by the judges to James “Lump” and Lori Armstrong at 3978 Albemarle Church Rd.
Honors for the Best Traditional Theme went to Ed and Terese Benton at 925 Hwy-64 East.
Outside the town limits awards went to Vicki and Bud Cutrell, 3087 Soundside Rd. (first); to Mika Fogler, 146 Newlands Rd. (second); and three homes in the 5200 block of Newlands Road, third place.
Honors for Best Decorated Neighborhood went to Brickhouse Circle just off North Road Street extended.
The decorations contest is an effort to encourage residents and business in Columbia to decorate for the holiday season as part of the four-day River Town Christmas celebration.
“We appreciate all who decorated and helped create a more festive atmosphere for our town,” said Sara Phelps on behalf of the River Town Christmas Committee.
River Town Christmas is a project of the Greater Tyrrell County Chamber of Commerce.
Judges cited several decorated properties as deserving of recognition as Honorable Mentions. They applauded residents for contributing to the holiday spirit.