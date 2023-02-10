Roseboro addresses Columbia Lions Club Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. Karen Roseboro (center) spoke at last month's meeting of the Columbia Lions Club. She is joined by Lions Club President Arlene Midgett and Lion Jack Donoghue. Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Karen Roseboro, the new Superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, addressed the Columbia Lions Club last month.Dr. Roseboro covered a variety of subjects and activities the county schools are involved in.and outlined some future plans.The club meets second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and is currently meeting at the Tyrrell County Public Library.Visitors are welcomed and can secure more information by calling 252-394-0320. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chowan Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - January 2023 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEPD seeks information in series of shootings, one fatalProtestors install anti-monument billboardHistoric Boy Scout cabin to moveLake Mattamuskeet a hidden gem for birdwatchersHack High announces mayoral runHarbor Town officials purchase dinner boatChowan Herald moves to SaturdaysCommunity rallies around Scout CabinNSDAR holds Black History Month programHarbor Towns will have catering opportunities ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.