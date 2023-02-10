Roseboro Lions Club

Dr. Karen Roseboro (center) spoke at last month's meeting of the Columbia Lions Club. She is joined by Lions Club President Arlene Midgett and Lion Jack Donoghue.

 Contributed Photo

Dr. Karen Roseboro, the new Superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, addressed the Columbia Lions Club last month.

Dr. Roseboro covered a variety of subjects and activities the county schools are involved in.and outlined some future plans.

