The Tyrrell School district has a new superintendent.
The Tyrrell County Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro as the next superintendent of the Tyrrell County Schools (TCS). Dr. Roseboro will assume office on Oct. 17.
The search process for the new leader began in May, after former Superintendent Oliver Holley submitted his resignation.
During the search process, the board reviewed applications from a diverse field of 17 candidates from seven different states. The board felt that Roseboro’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve TCS students, employees and the community.
Dr. Roseboro has enjoyed a long public education career spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. She currently serves as the Chief of Choice and Magnet Schools for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS). Prior to her current role, Roseboro served as Area Superintendent of School Turnaround in WS/FCS from 2016-2021.
Before those leadership roles in the district, Roseboro served as an elementary school principal, assistant principal and as a teacher at the middle and high school levels. For eight years, the educator was an elementary school principal, first at Shephard Elementary in Iredell-Statesville Schools (2008-2010) and then at North-Hills Elementary in WS/FCS (2010-2016.)
Roseboro previously taught History at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. She began her career as a special education teacher in middle schools in Davidson County Schools and WS/FCS (1999-2003).
The new superintendent’s academic background is as extensive as her career positions. She received her bachelor’s degree in history from East Carolina University. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Education Administration from Gardner Webb University. She received her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.
“I want to thank the Board of Education of Tyrrell County Schools for selecting me as their next Superintendent. I am appreciative of the board's confidence in me,” Dr. Roseboro said. “It is such a privilege and an honor to be selected to serve the students, staff, families and community stakeholders.
“I was attracted to Tyrrell County schools because of their diverse student demographics, location and district size,” Roseboro added. “Additionally, my family is excited to become members of the Tyrrell County community and reconnect with friends that live in Eastern North Carolina. My goal is to continue to build upon the great work that is occurring in Tyrrell County schools.”