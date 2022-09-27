Dr. Karen Roseboro

The Tyrrell School district has a new superintendent.

The Tyrrell County Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro as the next superintendent of the Tyrrell County Schools (TCS). Dr. Roseboro will assume office on Oct. 17.

