Last week at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we had an extraordinary guest join us for some early Holiday fun!
Thanks to the special connections and support of the Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library, Santa Claus paid a special visit to Tyrrell County. Not only did he visit, but he was able to visit us four times despite his busy schedule.
We have the best Friends of the Library group ever.
On Tuesday, Santa joined us for Story Time and read the Polar Express to all the good little boys and girls. After the story, Santa collected some Christmas present requests and then gave some early gifts.
On Wednesday, Santa paid a special visit to the Tyrrell House Retirement Community. With the help of Ms. Tequila Bernnette, the Tyrrell House’s program coordinator, Santa visited each of the residents and gave each one a special gift for the holiday season.
Then, on Friday, Santa made a surprise visit when the Tyrrell Elementary School preschool class visited the library for a Holiday themed storytime. Each of these early academics earned themselves a picture with Santa, a special pre-Christmas gift, and a chance to put in any last-minute gift requests.
Finally, on Saturday, Santa appeared one last time for some pictures and distributed holiday cheer.
We wanted to thank Santa and the Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library for making all of this possible!
At the Library, we love spreading festive cheer and bringing people together.
Have a wonderful Christmas and Holiday weekend, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.