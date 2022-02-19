...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we love getting to know our community and working with people throughout the county.
While our mission is to serve the public and spread the love of learning, many decide to give back to our organization to help further this goal. The Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library brings together such individuals, and, as the County Librarian, I have the privilege to work with and know these true friends.
A few weeks ago, I learned the terrible news that one of our most dedicated members passed away, and she will be sorely missed.
Doris VanDorpe, born on Jan. 20, 1948, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, just a few days shy of her 74th birthday. Always a friendly face at the Library, Mrs. VanDorpe was a very active member of the Tyrrell County Public Library Friends group for over ten years.
She served on the Friends of the Library Board during her time with us, including some officer positions. She was always the first to volunteer for joint fundraising activities, and Friends sponsored events, such as our Summer Reading Program.
As a strong advocate of lifelong learning, Mrs. VanDorpe made sure the Friends supported the distribution of free books to children during Christmas and the summer. She also spearheaded the Friend’s involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book program for young readers. She also helped to oversee the transformation of the Library’s resources by voting to commit Friends of the Library funds to purchase a SmartBoard, an archival scanner, books and DVDs, and a 3D printer.
Beyond her contributions to the Library and the Friends group, Mrs. VanDorpe was a friend to everyone and cared deeply about others. She made an enormous impact on the Library and the community.
In remembrance of her life, we have added her name to the Library’s memorial plaque found next to the front desk so future generations will know how much she meant to our organization.
Thank you, Doris, for everything-we will always miss you, but may you rest in peace.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.