COLUMBIA - While the Tyrrell County School Board’s plate is full searching for a new Superintendent, school Nutrition Director Myra Shoffer has her hands full keeping empty cafeteria kitchen shelves stocked
Her department is successfully overcoming the challenges, however. That was her message at Monday’s School Board Meeting.
“They can’t learn if they are hungry,” Shoffer said, adding “I love feeding the children.”
While consumers are facing rising food costs daily and can alter their home meals accordingly, school menus need to follow strict nutritional guidelines. While current supply chain problems have ill effects on larger districts, Shoffer has navigated the obstacles without much disruption with the help of a “dedicated” seven person staff.
“We are fortunate we’re small. I may only need eight cases of product and can order those and receive them where large districts may order 40 cases and only receives half the order,” Shoffer said.
School food costs have increased by as much as 50 percent on some products, while others are out of stock completely. Shoffer has local vendors that supply the district in an “emergency order” situation enabling the department to meet nutritional standards.
TCS Superintendent Search
The deadline for the Superintendent’s position is May 16 and the board is preparing to review applications.
“We’ve received a number of survey responses from the community, staff, students and community leaders,” said North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA) representative Nancy Black, reporting on the ongoing search for Superintendent Oliver Holley’s replacement, “Now we need criteria from the board,” she added.
“We need a collaborator that understands all the stakeholders and the roles they play, whether students, staff, parents or community members in order to understand education and how we get our children to learn and achieve,” said Board Chairman Karen Clough.
Board Member Carlos Armstrong felt it important the candidate have experience in low income communities to be able to understand and relate to the needs of the people.
Black will compile the suggested criteria and create a custom rating chart accompanying each application presented to the board after the May 16 deadline.
Columbia High Yearbook
High School Media Coordinator Kacey Davenport and Wildcat Yearbook Editor Leticia Gonzalez presented a slide presentation of the recently published yearbook.
“I am so impressed by the effort and creativity these students put forth in their work on the yearbook. Not only was this my first time as a yearbook adviser, it was the students’ first time taking on a project like this. I can’t wait to see what they do next year now that we have some experience,” Davenport said.
According to Davenport, Gonzalez was one staff member who went above and beyond in her dedication to all aspects of yearbook production and as editor, had the opportunity to go to the Journalism Education Association convention in Los Angeles April 6-9 where she shared learning experiences with other students. Plans include sharing those experiences in next year’s upcoming journalism classes. Yearbook was an extracurricular activity this year, but next year it will be a class. “I’m really looking forward to growing our journalism program here at CHS. In addition to producing the yearbook, students will learn the basics of journalism and news literacy, and we plan to start a weekly news broadcast in the 2022-2023 school year,” Davenport said.
Thank you
In light of Teacher Appreciation Day, May 3, Superintendent Holley expressed his thanks and appreciation to all of the teachers in the district for their hard work and dedication.
He went on to personally thank Administrative Assistant Endia Yancey for her professionalism and tireless effort.
“I appreciate everything you do as my administrator, but I want to thank you from all of us. “You have worked with all of us. I could not close out this meeting tonight without publicly thanking you for all you have done,” Holley said in closing.