SRF 2022

The Scuppernong River Festival will be held Saturday.

This year’s Scuppernong River Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Columbia could be the largest in the festival’s 31-year history.

The vendor, food truck and entertainment list boasts almost 50 participants, including food prepared by the Tyrrell Volunteer Fire Department, Burrus Catering and Harbor Grill and Deli.

