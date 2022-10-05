This year’s Scuppernong River Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Columbia could be the largest in the festival’s 31-year history.
The vendor, food truck and entertainment list boasts almost 50 participants, including food prepared by the Tyrrell Volunteer Fire Department, Burrus Catering and Harbor Grill and Deli.
For those who hunger for more than food, DoodleFina Adventure Press owners Renee Hodges and Hollie Lynn Hewitt will be making their Scuppernong Festival debut, featuring their recently published children’s book, ‘My Brother is Yucky.’ Stop by for a local book signing by local authors for local kids.
For those seeking arts and crafts the festival will offer an array of artisan products including pieces from The Glass Woods, The Bag Lady and Wood-N-Things.
Columbia’s yearly premier event kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m.
The parade is one of the major festival highlights, but other activities abound for those searching for a day of unequaled fun and enjoyment.
Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be this year’s special guests.
Martin is a 22-year-old honors graduate of Appalachian State University. Her platform for the year is health and nutrition. She will attend law school after her reign. She will compete in the Miss America Pageant later this year.
Martin is a resident of Charlotte and competed in the state pageant as Miss Metrolina.
Brown is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.” She represented Zebulon in the state pageant.
This year’s music lineup is extensive. On the Water Front Stage Clint Freeman & Unity will offer Gospel music from noon to 1 p.m.
If Blues makes one move, Kevin Roughton and Ruth Wyand who will be performing at 1 p.m., followed by the Screaming Bridge Bluegrass Band at 2 p.m., Dusty Davis serenading country tunes at 3 p.m. and Carolina Moon Dogs will host the street dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Courthouse Stage will be busy throughout the day with Carol Soo Lee, Bob Waters, Beauty Queen, Candy Studio and Johnny Sykes Jr. performing.
Possess a passion for Aerial Acrobatics?
The NAPA parking lot across from the courthouse will be the place to be. The Down to Earth Aerials will be performing from noon to 4 p.m. The act is a thrill seekers dream.
For two-wheel enthusiasts, the Chain Reaction Action Sports team will be performing BMX Bike Stunt Team demos from noon to 4 p.m. The Old East Carolina Bank parking lot serves as the stage.
The food vendor list offers enough to please every palate. The Tyrrell VFD, Five Star Grilled Chicken, Moores Turkey Legs, Kona Ice and Karol’s Good Cooking are just a few of the food vendors that will be on hand.
Fair organizer, former Pocosin Wildlife Refuge Manager Howard Phillips suggests festival goers arrive early. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the street dance will end at 10 p.m.
The weather is scheduled to cooperate. Sunny skies and cool breezes are forecast for Saturday. Organizers suggest: Don’t forget, you’re on the river, it could be cool, bring a jacket.