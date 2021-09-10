The Scuppernong River Festival is back!
The festival committee decided last week to proceed with plans for the festival, which will take place on the streets and waterfront of downtown Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“The River Festival is an important event for the Tyrrell County community that brings together all citizens to celebrate the harvest, and school and family reunions,” said Tyrrell County Manager David L. Clegg. “Folks look forward to the food, fireworks, entertainment and vendors.”
The festival was canceled last year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, but will proceed with precautions taken this year.
“County government understands how deeply this much-anticipated weekend was missed last year, and has worked closely with the N.C. Departments of Agriculture and Health to make sure all pandemic targeted protocols are in place,” Clegg said. “We aim to make sure everything from the bouncy house to helicopter rides to the car show will be as safe and accessible as possible.
“We will encourage our visitors to use proven safety protocols and even use the festival as a stop to get the family a COVID shot,” he added.
The festival committee is encouraging those planning to attend to get a COVID-19 vaccine before coming out, to wear masks and to socially distance. There will be several changes in this year’s festival to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The festival will be in its 30th year as an old-fashioned street festival. It will open at 10 a.m. with the annual parade, which is being sponsored by First National Bank.
Following the parade, the daylong event will feature live music, entertainment, water activities, children’s rides and helicopter rides. There will also be food as well as arts and crafts vendors.
The day will be completed with fireworks over the river at dark and a concert on the steps of the Tyrrell County Courthouse.
The festival committee is currently accepting applications from food vendors. There are also spaces available for arts, crafts and merchandise vendors.
“Spaces are still available, which provides a wonderful opportunity for local churches, clubs and organizations,” said festival committee member Nicole Roughton. “A food both can help organizations raise funds while providing a service to the community, and a front row seat to the daylong festival.”
For more information, call 252-796-2781 or access the vendor information and application at townofcolumbianc.com.