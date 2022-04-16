Recently, Netflix released the first season of Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2015 TV show, Servant of the People.
As someone who loves history and the importance of education, I was pleasantly surprised by the plot and the use of history as a lens for navigating governmental issues. Given the current situation of world affairs and a desire to learn about the history and lives of those involved, my wife and I decided to give it a shot.
The first episode introduces us to Vasily Petrovych Holoborodko (Zelensky’s character), a high school history teacher that is divorced and living with his parents. We first see him waking up with Plutarch’s Lives covering his face, presumably having fallen asleep while reading the classic.
Vasily soon learns that he has won the presidency of Ukraine thanks to a viral video one of his students posted that captures Vasily going on a profanity-filled rant about the corruption in the government.
Despite the outlandish and almost cartoonish situation the character is in, I can’t help but admire the attention paid to civic duty, upholding democratic values and turning to history for advice when dealing with a problem.
As a student of history, I love the main character’s mental asides with historical figures where he either argues with (or is scolded by) these famous figures. In these moments, Vasily makes important decisions that guide him through the presidency while doing the right thing for the country.
The use of historical knowledge and upholding the mandate to serve the people resonates throughout the show. Vasily, like Nelson Mandela, attempts to attack governmental corruption by firing unnecessary bureaucratic positions and cutting his own salary.
When trying to resolve Ukraine’s debts, he is reminded by Louis XVI not to get too carried away with financial shifts or else he will hurt the very people he is trying to help, and they may very well have his head.
Between the jokes and typical structure of a sitcom, the show constantly goes back to the theme of serving the people and asking, “Is this decision really helping the country?”
As a public librarian, I take the role of a public servant very seriously. Granted, there are far fewer life and death decisions in my line of work. Still, I appreciate how focused the role is on working on the public’s behalf and making decisions for the good of the community because that is why I chose to become a librarian.
One topic that is constantly referred to throughout the show is just how young the government is and how the toxicity of the old Soviet order is not that far in the past and still has a corrupt hold on the levers of power. It reminded me very much of the early days of the American Republic, where our founders and the next generation of leaders were still figuring out how to run a country.
Should we hold onto some stuff from before the founding? Should we change everything in our country? Who are our friends internationally? Do we always remain friends or always stay neutral? How big should our government be? Is there a precedent, and should we make a new one? What does it mean to be American?
The Servant of the People is a comedy, but it asks some serious questions about government that any young republic needs to deal with.
The popularity of the show and Zelensky’s actual elevation to the presidency in 2019 are not a surprise upon reflection. Many have said Zelensky’s show exemplifies “life imitating art.” Perhaps this is the case, but given the current situation in Ukraine, I can’t help but think of Mark Twain’s quote that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
In 1812, a 36-year-old country, still figuring itself out, was fending off an invasion from its former imperial oppressor. Today, in 2022, precisely 210 years later, a 31-year-old country, still figuring itself out, is fending off an invasion from its former imperial oppressor.
If you are into history, enjoy a little civics now and then, and need a laugh, I highly recommend checking this show out.
If you want to read more about America's early founding, the history of Ukraine and Eastern Europe, or any of the historical figures mentioned, swing by the Tyrrell County Public Library and check out some of our history books.
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.