Setting some roots for the spring

As the weather warms up and the birds begin to sing, it is clear that Spring has arrived in all its glory. Farmland is being prepared, flowers are blooming, and my car is, once again, covered in pollen.
The time is ripe to get outside, enjoy the sunshine and take advantage of the growing season! My wife and I have certainly taken the opportunity to plant up our garden. As a strong fan of Italian cooking, my corner of the garden is filled with basil, oregano, bay leaf, and tomatoes.
My wife has made her section of the garden rife with lavender, verbena, rose bushes, jasmine, sunflower seedlings, and, of course, catnip for our four cats. Now is the time to get your hands dirty, plant some seeds, and watch nature come to life right before your eyes!
If you are a new to gardening and need some guidance on where to start or even if you are the most seasoned gardener, visit the Library for resources and new ideas!
Our collection is expansive as we have books on flowers, herbs, vegetables, plants for healing, basic how-to’s, and even gardening books for children to germinate a love of horticulture. Beyond garden design and maintenance, we also have books on canning and jarring as well as guides to help identify different plants in and around your garden.
We hope you swing by and check out a book to get started on your gardening project! Tell us on social media what you are planting or thinking of planting. Spring is a wonderful time of year and, so why not go outside and try something new?
Let your curiosity take root and flourish, use books to help it grow! Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library!