COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts has announced several summer classes.
There are countless ways to make a ring, and this July-August, Pocosin Arts is offering two back-to-back classes with very different approaches to the form. First up is Jen Wells with BRB: Band Ring and Bezel Setting on Aug. 7 and 14. In this workshop, students will design, texture, and fabricate a band ring with a custom bezel setting suitable for a variety of small objects, from a coin to a handmade cloisonné enamel.
Dan DiCaprio will focus on a different material altogether, and demonstrate his techniques for making rings out of wood. He will cover basic wood carving, as well as surface embellishments and techniques for incorporating alternative media. His class will be held July 11 and 18.
Doug Peltzman is a studio potter based in Shokan, NY. He is a founding member of Objective Clay, the creator/organizer of the Hudson Valley Pottery Tour, and has taught and exhibited his work at art centers and universities across the United States. Here at Pocosin Arts, he is teaching Everybody Must Get Stonewared, July 24, where students will explore their pottery vocabulary by designing and making various types of pots for daily use, and how they blend the lines between art and life.
Learn the fundamentals of professional furniture design with Norman Pirollo during Furniture Design: Fundamentals to Completion, July 9 and 16. Pirollo is a established woodwork, educator, and author based outside of Ottowa, Ontario. Here at Pocosin Arts, he is teaching Furniture Design, where he will present topics including furniture history, sketching and drawing, mockups and prototyping, batch mode concepts, CAD, and more.
Explore the basics of working with encaustics on paper in Wax + Paper with Fay Davis Edwards on July 7 and 14. Edwards will cover techniques for incorporating collage, paint, found objects, photography, and more, as well as composition and safety basics for encaustics. She is a native of the North Carolina Outer Banks, and works with coastal residents to collect narratives of hurricanes, climate change, and sea level rise. She holds a BFA from East Carolina University, and an MFA from Maine College of Art.
Scholarships are available for classes. For information, go online to pocosinarts.org .