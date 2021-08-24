COLUMBIA – The Fifth Sunday Singspiration is back!
The Tyrrell County Fifth Sunday Night Singspiration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church on Main Street in Columbia.
This will mark just the second time the event has been held in the past year and a half due to COVID-19.
Now that local churches are open and groups are singing again, it has returned.
The Fifth Sunday Singspiration will be an evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches throughout the community. Some participants may still prefer to wear a mask while others will be maskless. Either will be accepted.
The countywide Singspiration is hosted by Tyrrell County churches on a rotating basis. The event dates back to the 1950s.
For more information, call 252-202-2330.