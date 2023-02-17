Nate King

The Tyrrell County Friends of the Library are hosting a soup day on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons can enjoy a variety of different soups, crackers, drinks and desserts for a suggested donation of $5.

There will also be a silent auction. The funds raised will support the Friends of the Tyrrell County Library in their mission of assisting the library’s needs as well as the summer reading program. Mark your calendars so you can march into March with a warm belly.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.