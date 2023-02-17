...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Tyrrell County Friends of the Library are hosting a soup day on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons can enjoy a variety of different soups, crackers, drinks and desserts for a suggested donation of $5.
There will also be a silent auction. The funds raised will support the Friends of the Tyrrell County Library in their mission of assisting the library’s needs as well as the summer reading program. Mark your calendars so you can march into March with a warm belly.
This year’s summer reading program is about accepting others for who they are. The Collaborative Summer Library Program has titled this year’s program All Together Now.
At the Tyrrell County Library “children between the ages of three and eight [will become] hands-on explorers [to] make personal, meaningful connections with abstract materials (book and story concepts) when they are provided with opportunities to play with story themes.”
“Effective library programming permits young children to touch, manipulate, create and experiment. By combining active programming (companion crafts, games, projects) with passive programming (listening to a story, watching a flannel-board presentation), the unique developmental needs of both pre-readers and beginning readers can be met” (cslpreads.org).
For beginning readers of this age “the process is simple: A goal is set, then children read on their own, report what they’ve read to the librarian or record the information, and receive a reward or certificate at the end of the program. There is frequently a game element to the program, allowing children to advance on a game board, add a token to a bulletin board or mural, or put in an entry for a prize drawing each time they report on a book” (cslpreads.org).
This gives the children an incentive to become avid readers.
Another important age group the summer reading program intends to engage are teens. Sometimes “teens are slighted when it comes to library programs and materials. Many children stop using libraries when they enter adolescence, and enlisting teen volunteers to assist at summer library programs for younger children is one way of keeping teens involved with books and libraries. But designing a summer program to meet teens’ interests is an even better way keeping them involved in the library. Fortunately, the library can help teens fulfill their needs at this unique stage of life. There are four traits that all stages of teen development have in common. Teens are working to gain independence. By offering library cards and guaranteeing the confidentiality of the teen’s library usage, giving instruction in how to use library resources independently, and offering the opportunity to volunteer on projects for which they are responsible, the library gives teens chances to assert their independence. Teens are seeking excitement.
“While in the past, libraries may not have been synonymous with excitement, new ideas in programming and young adult spaces can offer teens a great deal of stimulation. Teens are trying to figure out their identities. Librarians know that one of the many values of reading is that it can help readers to discover possible futures for themselves.
“Therefore, a strong teen reader’s advisory program, complete with both fiction and nonfiction, can help teens fully explore their potential. Additionally, programs that help teens to share their interests with others can strengthen their self-esteem and give them opportunities to explore other possibilities. Teens are seeking acceptance. When the library provides a space for teens, a positive experience, and a welcoming environment, it is acknowledging their worth” (cslpreads.org).
Consider getting your children involved in the summer reading program at your local library. Reading helps us develop our brains in ways that other activities simply cannot. When we engage in reading, we give ourselves the opportunity to become critical thinkers.
If we can think critically, we can see perspectives we may have not understood before, become better decision makers, become agents of positive change and love people regardless of who they are.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.