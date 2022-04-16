The racks of vegetable and flower starters now available in front of Pledger Hardware’s Garden Center are not the only signs of new growth in Columbia.
Last Friday Columbia restaurateur Mandy Voliva officially opened the Hillbilly Cafe at 203 Main St.. the location formerly known as Sandy’s Cafe, which closed during COVID.
Across Main Street at 603, Britton Brown opened his new barber shop — Kutt godz — in what some consider the Mitchell Barber Shop Museum, former home to Columbia community icon Robert “Mr. Bobby” Mitchell for his entire 90-plus year barbering career, before passing away at 104 in 2021.
“The town is very excited about both new businesses, its nice to see the barber shop open again,” said Columbia Administrative Assistant and Deputy Tax Collector Ruth Spencer, adding “I went by the new cafe this morning and it was very busy. We’re working very hard on downtown Columbia.”
Voliva was born in Creswell, currently lives in Columbia and has been in the restaurant business since she was 15. Piggybacking on the experience she gained while working at her parent’s Creswell restaurant, Piggyback’s, Voliva decided to open the Hillbilly Cafe when she realized there was a restaurant void in the community.
“The town needed a breakfast and lunch spot,” claimed Voliva.
When she saw the closed Sandy’s space was available Voliva knew it was the perfect spot. Her team has been working 10-hour days renovating and cleaning the space for the past three months preparing for last Friday’s opening.
“Serving good food at reasonable prices in a nice atmosphere is what we’re about. I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of nice people and getting to know what they want.” said Voliva.
Currently the Hillbilly Cafe serves a traditional breakfast and lunch menu offering a wide selection of eggs, pancakes and French Toast during breakfast along with burgers, sandwiches and salads at lunch.
Both Brown and Voliva are seasoned entrepreneurs who realize the challenges new businesses face in the current fluctuating economy.
As the new barber in town, Brown knows the shoes he is stepping into have a lengthy legacy spanning Columbia history for more than a century.
“I have always had a passion for cutting hair. I decided to attend Altitude School of Barbering in Greenville and then decided to open my own shop,” Brown said, sitting on a bench underneath a wall of Mitchell Barber Shop memories, while discussing his connection to the Mitchell family.
“I know a family member who told me the shop was available. I looked around and when I saw the potential in Columbia and the opportunity here, I decided it would be the perfect spot to open my business,” he said.
While Brown may be new to the location, 603 Main St. has been a barber shop since the structure was built by Mitchell, his father and friends in 1945 just as Mitchell was launching his barbering career.
In the years that followed, Mitchell became a community pillar personally and in business. He volunteered his personal time and in his 80-plus years in business never charged more than five dollars for a haircut.
Brown also wants to give back to the community in the same style as his predecessor.
“I know Mr. Mitchell helped people in town. I want to be able to do the same,” he said.
Brown plans on mentoring youth in the community in becoming business people. Brown recently established a nonprofit organization, A Better U, Inc.
“The organization focuses on community uplift and economic development for the people of the community. Our goal is to establish trade base businesses as well as pandemic proof businesses in the community,” Brown said.
Voliva and Brown are both encouraged by the response they have received from passers — by and look forward to meeting neighbors in the community.
Kutt godz is open Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Hillbilly Cafe is open Wednesday — Sunday, 6:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.