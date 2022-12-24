...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
St. David's Episcopal Church will host a Christmas Eve Service.
For those longing for times past as seasonal sentiment seeps in, the Christmas Eve service at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Creswell may be a simple way to celebrate this season.
“It may well be the only remaining church in the state offering a true candlelight Christmas Eve service. St. David’s still does not have electricity or plumbing, though we have installed gas heaters to keep the sanctuary comfortable for those who attend services,” said Robert Waters.
Waters has been leading restoration efforts over the past two years of the historic church, at times referred to as Pettigrew Chapel.
St. David's was the first church built in and around the area of Creswell. The Rev. Charles Pettigrew built a chapel on his own land for the people in his area to worship. St. David’s was originally a private chapel, the building was expanded by the congregation in 1857 and became a parish church. While ministering at Saint David's, Charles Pettigrew was elected first bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina. Union and Confederate soldiers camped on the church grounds and used the church for shelter and storage during the Civil War.
“Syble Spruill and her late husband, Ray Spruill, have been the principal caretakers of St. David's over the past years. In all likelihood, their efforts are the reason we're even able to continue holding services there,” claimed Waters. “My restoration efforts over the past nearly two years have been made much easier thanks to their dedication and devotion toward preserving this historic landmark.”
The Christmas Eve service will include a candlelight service along with music of the season at the hour-long event.
“You can expect to hear a service filled with the glorious music of the season played on period appropriate acoustic instruments such as the autoharp and Celtic harp. You'll also have the opportunity to sing traditional carols accompanied by an organist playing the original antique reed pump organ, which still sounds pretty good,” said Waters.
The St. David’s Episcopal Church candlelight Christmas Eve service begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. St. David’s Episcopal Church is located at 344 St. David Rd. in Creswell.