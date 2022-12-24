St. Davids

St. David's Episcopal Church will host a Christmas Eve Service.

For those longing for times past as seasonal sentiment seeps in, the Christmas Eve service at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Creswell may be a simple way to celebrate this season.

“It may well be the only remaining church in the state offering a true candlelight Christmas Eve service. St. David’s still does not have electricity or plumbing, though we have installed gas heaters to keep the sanctuary comfortable for those who attend services,” said Robert Waters.

