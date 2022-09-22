While many state educators are bewildered with the N.C. State School accountability system, including N.C. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, the Superintendent praised Tyrrell County last week at a statewide meeting.

“Tyrell County children in K-2 are growing faster than the rest of the state in early literacy,” said Truitt while claiming she is presenting a new accountability model to the Legislature this session.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.