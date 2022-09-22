...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
While many state educators are bewildered with the N.C. State School accountability system, including N.C. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, the Superintendent praised Tyrrell County last week at a statewide meeting.
“Tyrell County children in K-2 are growing faster than the rest of the state in early literacy,” said Truitt while claiming she is presenting a new accountability model to the Legislature this session.
“We are proud to report that the Tyrrell County Schools are one of only eight school districts in the state where all of the schools met expected growth on the most recent state assessments. It is a tribute to the hard work of the faculty, staff and school leadership that this milestone was achieved,” said Interim Tyrrell County School Superintendent Travis Twiford.
The good news for the district comes at the perfect time.
According to Twiford the Tyrrell County School Board is planning to meet on Sept. 26.
“It is anticipated that an announcement regarding the superintendent will be made at that time,” said Twiford.
The Superintendent search began in May after Superintendent Oliver Holley offered his letter of resignation.
In other unexpected developments, Columbia High School Athletic Director Mike Cole resigned his post on Friday, offering no notice on his departure. The district held comment on the vacancy or Cole’s departure. Before the season began, Cole was excited about Columbia High School becoming a member of the eight man football league, however, the school had to cancel the season because they did not have an adequate number of players to field a team.
Columbia High School Principal Bill Ziegler was aware of Cole’s departure but was not aware of the reasoning behind the move.
“Mr. Cole is no longer with us. He left on Friday. At this time, that’s all I know,” said Ziegler.