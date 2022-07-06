Summer is in full swing here at the Tyrrell County Public Library, bringing some big changes along with sunshine and Summer Reading Program fun.
Our head librarian of four years, Jared Jacavone, has moved to our sister branch in Edenton. Until a new head librarian joins the team, I’ll be writing to you every week.
I’m Megan, assistant librarian here since March 2021. When I was a teenager, I worked here as the library page under the two previous head librarians.
At this point, I think this library has seeped into my blood. In this time of transition, the staff — Jared Sexton, Lynda Mastronardo, Ashley Johnson and myself — are ready and willing to assist our community in all the ways we can, from interactive and educational programing for children and youth to computer, fax or literary assistance for the grown-ups.
Changes in staff don’t mean changes in service — we love this community and will continue to do our best for you all.
Speaking of our community, we are deep into our annual Summer Reading Program. We have exciting programming for several age groups available, as well as our family-friendly 2 p.m. Friday Matinees for everyone to enjoy.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. are our children’s Summer Reading Programs — upcoming programs are a Movie Day and Craft on July 5, “A Walk on the Beach with Tami and Megan” on the July 12 (sign up required; call the library for more information),and the Edenton Fish Hatchery on July 19 at 1 p.m.
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., bring your little ones to Preschool Story Time with Ms. Megan (that’s me!) for stories, activities and crafts. Upcoming Story Times are July 6 Seaside Shenanigans, July 13 Signals & Signs and July 20 Sandcastles & Storms. (Story Time for ages 2-6.)
On Thursdays, Ashley and Ms. Lynda host a fantastic Youth and Teen program for ages 10-17. (Upcoming youth events: July 7 Movie and Craft Day; July 14 Surf Rider Foundation; and July 21 U.S. Coast Guard) It’s not too late to get reading and maybe earn an invite to our end-of-summer Pizza Party.
We also have many new items in our collection to inspire readers of all ages. From adult fiction (such as “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager or “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Potions” by Kate Khavari) to easy non-fiction for our littlest readers (“Ocean!: Waves for All,” by Stacy McAnulty, and other titles) to our ever-growing large print collection (recent titles include “Fool Me Once” by Fern Michaels and “The Sweet Life” by Suzanne Woods Fisher), we can’t imagine you leaving empty handed.
Plus, if you’re looking for your next binge-watch, check out our DVD and television series collection- we just added season two of the Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy.
It doesn’t matter why you’ve come, we look forward to seeing you at the library this week!
Megan Crawford is Assistant Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.