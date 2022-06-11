Next week marks the beginning of our 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities!”
This year at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have a lot in store for all ages. Participants in the program can sign up to track their reading and earn prizes along the way.
Every time a participant from 2 to 9 years old reads a book from one of our eight genres, they will receive a prize from the Mystery Box. If the participant reads 15 or more books by the end of the summer, then that participant will receive a grand prize.
Teens and tweens from ages 10 to 17 will have a similar reading requirement where a grand prize will be awarded to those who read seven or more books with a paragraph summary for each. All teen and tween participants will also receive collectible dog tags for each new genre read based on this year’s aquatic theme.
We will track progress on jellyfish created and decorated by our participants as we progress through the summer.
Beyond our reading challenges for each age group, we have something scheduled for almost every weekday of the summer.
Starting Tuesday, June 16, and ending Friday, August 5, our calendar is full of fun activities, events, crafts and programs.
Every Tuesday at 2 p.m., our 2-9 age group will be treated to a visit from the N.C. Aquarium, OBX Lizard Land, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and even a magic show.
On Wednesdays, Ms. Megan will have ocean-themed StoryTimes starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 2 p.m. will be for teens and tweens as we will be rolling out events and visits from such organizations as the Hatteras Island Ocean Center, the N.C. Estuarium, The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, The Coast Guard and much more.
Lastly, to get out of the sun, we will be hosting nautical-themed matinees at 2 p.m. that will be rated PG or G. Swing by for a detailed list of our showings.
Don’t miss out on what we have planned. You will have a ton of fun this summer, and you will get to dive deep into some fantastic books while fighting off the summertime slump.
We hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Library.