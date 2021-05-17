Summer Reading is For Teens and Tweens, Too!

This year at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are making an exciting addition to the Summer Reading Program!
As a part of our “bigger and better than ever” Summer Reading Program for this year, we are working with the Friends of the Tyrrell County Library to provide parallel prizes and events for the “tween” and teen (10-18) age group!
Not only will participants be able to attend fun and FREE events, but they will also receive prizes as they reach various reading goals over the program’s eight weeks. In particular, when tween and teen participants report their reading throughout the summer, they will receive collectable “Tails and Tales” dog tags for each new genre they complete!
To kick off our program, on June 15th, teens and tweens will put on their detective hats and try to solve a “CSI” Zoo mystery! On June 22nd, the Red Wolf Coalition will visit the Library, and participants will learn how to make wolf-themed origami, bracelets, and necklaces.
That is just the tip of the iceberg of what we have in store, so drop by the Library, visit our Facebook page, or give us a call at 252-796-3771 to learn more about the exciting teen and tween programs we have planned for the summer!
We have also published the schedule for the children’s programs on our Facebook page, so be sure to check it out! Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library!