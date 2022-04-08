In two months, we will be halfway through the year. The summer is on its way as schools will be letting out, barbecues and cookouts galore and there will be visits to the beach to ride some waves and soak up the sun!
On your way to the beach, you should stop by the library and pick up some books to read while sunbathing. Though I must warn you, you may want to hang out at the library during your visit because we have an exciting Summer Reading Program planned for all ages.
This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities, where we celebrate and explore everything that has to do with the sea. From mermaids to merchants and krakens to crustaceans, our library will be deeply submerged in nautical themes and possibilities.
This year we have three, count them three, programming groups for eight weeks starting June 14. Our youngest group, the guppies (ages 2-9), will have weekly story times for the youngest readers and participate in various hands-on events.
These include some live alligators, nautical sock-puppets, magic and even some other amphibious creatures.
At the same time, piranhas (ages 10-17) will get to learn about shipwrecks, craft seaworthy swag and even learn to fight off littering in our beautiful waterways. Both of these groups will track their reading and earn prizes along the way.
Lastly, our barracudas (ages 18 and up) will learn how to make sushi, Roman concrete and other surprises throughout the summer.
Reading for this group will be competitive, and the one with the most books read will earn a special prize at the end of the summer. Inquire at the library or call us at 252-796-3771 for more information, and remember that sign-up begins June 1.
We cannot wait to get started with such a lineup of fantastic events.
More details on events and how to sign up will come out in May.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.