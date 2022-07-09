“I’m all in. You have to be today. You have to be all in”, said Dr. Wayne Talley, interim Principal of Tyrrell Elementary School.
Talley wears his ‘all in’ enthusiasm on the breast pocket of his Navy Blue Blazer, broadly boasting “TES BULLDOGS’ which he had embroidered in red.
As an educator for 35 years, Tally has been around the educational block and has the background, experience and stories to prove it.
He began his teaching career in 1976, teaching high school science and biology in Athens, Georgia, where he stayed the first eight years of his teaching career. He received his Masters Degree from Troy State in Alabama, and his Doctorate Degree from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
After 13 years as an educator and 23 as an administrator, Talley made the decision to retire in 2011 from his position as School Superintendent in Edgecombe County.
He had sailing, scuba diving and fishing in his sites and while he loved education, he had dedicated his life to it and now wanted to “spend more time fishing with my wife.”
Plans often change.
“During the summer of 2021, while visiting my son in Florida I received a call from Tyrrell County Superintendent Oliver Holley asking if I’d be interested in an interim principal position in Columbia. When I returned home I agreed to take the position for a couple of months. Well, as fate and providence would have it and Christmas neared, I was asked to stay until June of this year,” the principal said with a smile.
After beginning his career 46 years ago, the changes he has experienced throughout that journey have been substantial.
“There are several factors that have radically changed education since the mid-seventies. The state statute 94-142 which provided a free public education to students with handicap conditions was critical and a major plus for all students,” he said.
Talley also professes accountability on all levels of education, from the board of education members down, has shaped a more competitive educational system in the United States creating a more balanced world.
“I am concerned about technology. Our students are more worldly, technologically savvy and simply smarter than ever before. This is terrific,” Talley said. “However, screen time does not mean full time. We have to have balance and I really believe computer programs should be used to supplement teacher engagement.”
Talley has his educational roots planted in teacher-student relationships.
“In order for schools to be successful, the systems implemented must synchronize with the home and community. Teachers need to realize and accept there may not be adequate home support, but once teachers understand this, children may be supplemented by various programs within or outside the school to positively fill the void. That’s where computers could play a more important role,” Dr. Talley said.
Talley is saddened by the recent increase in mass school shootings.
The former Superintendent explained when he was an assistant principal at a large high school in 1994-1995 two of the schools in his district petitioned the school board for security officers. Talley was opposed to the suggestion.
“I was absolutely and totally opposed to the idea of a full time uniformed office on my campus. Our county school was not inundated with gangs, drugs or frequent off campus visitors. Therefore I opposed it,” Talley said, adding “Sadly because of the culture in our country almost all schools K-12 have an SRO. It’s needed protection and I think, I hope, it deters crime.”
Today, Talley looks to the future of education and his involvement in it as a blessing.
“Somehow I was given this gift of being able to serve another public school, it’s students, the community, the staff and faculty after ten years in retirement. It’s like a dream come true that I never dreamt could happen,” the former retiree said, shaking his head while smiling.
“I’m a better person now. For some reason, every decision I’m making is child first and child centered. I have always believed that, but now I actually live by it,” he stressed.
Talley is the constant salesperson for Tyrrell Elementary School.
During the April school board meeting in the midst of his report to the Tyrrell County School Board, he had no problem hawking tickets to the school board members for his upcoming Science and Book Fair Night featuring the students’ science project creations and dinner supplied by Captain Bob’s.
The success of the evening is what sparks Talley’s enthusiasm and passion. COVID shut down any activities for the school. Tyrrell Elementary’s April 6 Science and Scholastic Book Night attracted an overwhelming turnout of staff, students and parents.
Talley was almost on his feet with excitement when he explained the Tyrrell team sold 700 plates of food at $10 each and the media center sold over $6,000 in books and other media tools.
“It was a team effort. Just about every staff member had a hand in every aspect of the event. It was extremely important for the cohesiveness of the faculty to pull together in one harmonious direction to show off the talents of the school,” Talley said proudly.
“Like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan — speaking figuratively, of course — ‘I’ll re-retire, but never.’ I’m waiting for another opportunity to leave something good behind for education,” the coach said, blue blazer over his shoulder, boasting Bulldogs.
John Foley can be reached via email at chowannews@ncweeklies.com.