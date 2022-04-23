With the weather turning for the better, we have a whole bunch of programs planned for April.
If you are swinging by the library to pick up some books, we have a few interactive activities you can do while you browse.
Celebrating Earth Day, we have coloring packets near the front desk that share interesting facts about the environment and the holiday’s origins.
At the front desk, in celebration of national poetry month, we have a “Blackout Poetry” interactive display where you can grab onto articles from newspapers and other publications and “blackout” some text to create your own poem.
If you want to do more than browse, we have a whole bunch of activities in store for the next few weeks.
Check out below what we have planned:
• Poetry Activities with Ms. Lynda for ages 10 — 16- Thursday, April 21 and 28 at 4:00PM
• Computer Classes with Mr. Jared- Thursday, April 21 and 28 at 6:00PM, call to sign up, space is limited!
• Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Ashley
◦ Youth- Thursday, April 21 at 5PM for ages 10-17
◦ Adult- Thursday, April 28 at 5PM for ages 18+
• Lego Club with Ms. Ashley- Monday, April 25 at 5PM for ages 9-14
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club- Monday, April 25 at 4PM for ages 10-16
• Film Club with JD- Tuesday, April 26 at 5:30 for ages 13+
• Heroclix with Ms. Ashley- Saturday, April 30 at 10AM for ages 10-17
As a bonus, our wonderful regional director, Judi Bugniazet, has written and received an Adapting Technology Grant for $38,404 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The grant aims to make the counties included in the Regional Library, Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington, safer during the continuing pandemic.
The grant includes air purifiers for the community rooms in all libraries, a Wi-Fi non-contact temperature stand for each library, and Covid testing kits for the public. The libraries are distributing the kits, two kits per family until they run out.
“This project is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”
If you want to sign up for any of our upcoming programs, have questions about our resources, or have any other inquiries, just swing by the library or give us a call at 252-796-3771.
If you need to take a test, give us a call, and we will arrange a curbside pick-up of a COVID test free of charge.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.