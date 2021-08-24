Tyrrell County Schools has confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19 in the school district.
Superintendent of Schools Oliver A. Holley confirmed cases of the virus on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 with letters to parents and guardians in the district.
On Aug. 18, Holley said there was a positive test within the athletic department. He said students who were exposed and needed to quarantine had been notified.
A day later, the superintendent confirmed a positive COVID-19 test at Columbia Middle School. He again reported those who were exposed had been notified.
Due to the positive tests early in the school year, the Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency session Friday.
The results of the board meeting was a new policy requiring face coverings in all school district-owned facilities, according to WITN-TV. The face coverings will also be required for fans attending indoor sporting events.
Superintendent Holley urged students and staff to follow the latest guidance from StrongSchoolsNC. The tool kit says quarantining is not a requirement for:
* individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms;
* people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered; and
* students who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or school setting if masks are being worn appropriately and consistently by the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person.
Holley said the school district appreciated parental support and said he could be contacted with questions at oholley@tycomail.net.