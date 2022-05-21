In public librarianship, you get to know your community very well. From working with local leaders to accomplish major goals to enjoying the day-to-day interactions with individual patrons, it is a job that goes beyond providing information services and building a collection.
When you work with the public, you have the opportunity to really help someone and provide an ear for another’s concerns. Between seeing a child graduate from Story Time to the Summer Reading Program, helping a retiree rediscover their love of reading and showing someone how to submit a job application after a long period of hardship, it is impossible not to share in the triumphs and trials of your community.
And when those trials come along, your co-workers and fellow librarians help lift you up, share in the burden, and provide advice. One such colleague that has already been there for me is Jennifer Finlay, the librarian for the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
When I became the librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library in 2018, I was excited and, admittedly, a little nervous. I was still learning names, getting to know my community and was a little out of my element.
As a Rhode Island Yankee used to cold winters and heavy traffic, it was somewhat disorienting to see the sun for the majority of the year. Jennifer, a librarian that had spent time both on the West Coast and in the South, knew how much of a change it can be to move from one part of the country to another, and she gave me a lot of helpful advice and a lot of laughs.
What I admire most about Jennifer is her emphasis on advocating for the next generation of librarians. At an NCLA conference a few years ago, Jennifer told me, “Jared, always support the new ones in the profession. They are the future. They can get stuff done. You are new to this, but, down the road, when you have some years under your belt, it will be your turn to help raise the next generation of librarians. Now, if you will excuse me, I need to run around this conference room to get my daily steps in.”
In addition to her advocacy, she showed me that keeping things upbeat and fun is crucial. Even if it seems ridiculous, it matters.
Brandy Goodwin, the new Washington County Librarian (and former employee at Shepard-Pruden), told me about the fun times she and the team had with Jennifer, and how those times were part of the valuable training they received from her.
To use her words, “Jennifer taught me how to be a fun librarian while also keeping it professional from all the one-on-one lessons and demonstrations.”
Aside from her experience and excellent team-building skills, Jennifer knows how to work with outside organizations and create programs that are filled with excitement and passion and can be huge and bring the entire community together.
Aside from her award-winning Harry Potter Extravaganza and top-notch Summer Reading programming, she has put an important spotlight on exploring local history. During her tenure, Jennifer has partnered with local organizations to facilitate the “Armchair Traveler” talks, coordinated numerous author talks, helped to develop a “365 Days of Black History” display and promoted a display on Chowan County’s Rosenwald Schools.
This is merely the tip of the iceberg regarding all the programs, events and other interactive library work she has done for Chowan County.
Sadly for all of us in the Pettigrew Regional Library System, this remarkable person has decided to take the next step in her career, and has accepted a position in another part of the state. I will miss Jennifer— she is not just a fantastic colleague, but she is also an awesome friend.
I am excited for her as she takes on a new adventure as a local history librarian.
Jennifer, I want to thank you for all the advice, laughs, and support you have given to me, your staff, and the people of Chowan County. You are truly a great library professional, and you have made an enormous impact on the entire Pettigrew Library System.
Best of luck to you!
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.