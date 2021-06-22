Working at a library and with its community on a daily basis, one gets to see the instant impact of local news and events.
When patrons pass through my doors, I get to see what challenges they deal with and how events in the community affect their lives.
For instance, when the local prison shut down in Tyrrell County, I had several patrons that were nervous about where they would work and how they could make ends meet. The newspaper at the time, the Scuppernong Reminder, covered the story and made the rest of our community aware of the change.
As a result, the community and the County Commissioners came together and worked with the state government to reopen the prison and save the jobs of several Tyrrell families. If it had not been for local news and reporting, then this sudden change in employment for several members of the county might not have been addressed.
For a short period of time in 2020, we briefly saw this grim alternate reality. In November 2020, the Scuppernong Reminder sent out its last issue as the 38 year old newspaper came to a sudden end. It was for the period of a month that Tyrrell did not have news coverage.
Patrons that were used to getting their news from the free papers we distribute at the library now had no way of getting information about the events in their community. This sad and disappointing period, thankfully, was brief.
In January of 2021, Miles Layton at the Chowan Herald stepped in to help provide coverage for the area. Not only did our proud community get its news again, but also Miles and his wife, Nicole, worked with us at the library to continue providing some free newspapers to the community.
The work and help provided by the staff of the Chowan Herald and the Daily Advance truly saved our community. I want to thank Miles and Nicole for all the work they have done and the willingness to work with us on providing news for Tyrrell County.
It is a pleasure working with them and their work with Tyrrell County made a difference in our community.
Editor’s Note: Jared, thanks you for the praise. We love Columbia and Tyrrell County, especially Columbia Crossing Restaurant and kayaking the Scuppernong River. Someday, we’ll take the “big” boat to Columbia’s shores.